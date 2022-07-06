No Fulani sneak into Church in Anambra ― Police debunks report

Anambra State Police command has denied the Facebook report that four Fulani snuck into Awada Grace of God church, near Onitsha, on Sunday with the intention to bomb the church.

The command in a statement issued by its spokesman DSP Ikenga Tochukwu said the Facebook report was by mischief-makers with the intention to cause tension in the State and incite ethnic/religious hatred.

The statement read “the attention of the Anambra State Police Command has been drawn to a publication from a Facebook user, Chinasa Nworu saying that *_Four Fulani Terrorist sneaked into Awada Grace of God church on Sunday 3/7/2022 in the evening to bomb the church. As few people were still in the church. One of them was captured and burnt to ashes. While three of them escaped and ran into the Nigeria military barrack in that area.”

The Police Command will never allow bad elements in any guise to distract the peace we enjoy in the state.

To put the record straight, the Command wishes to state as follows, at about 3 pm on the same date, the Command received a distress call, along Nepa road Awada, that a male criminal, Name and Address unknown was set ablaze. The operatives, on arrival at the scene, made enquiries from eyewitnesses, showing that the victim is a criminal caught in an attempt to rob an innocent citizen before he was lynched and set ablaze by an angry mob.

Also, the geographical map in the area shows there is no Military Barrack close to where the incident occurred. It was just a mischievous and sensational reaction by the Facebook user to achieve his selfish desire from the unfortunate incident. Recall the Command has always condemned the act of mob action by some members of the public who resort to jungle justice whenever they arrest suspects in respect of any crime without recourse to the Police for proper investigation.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, *CP Echeng Echeng* has ordered an immediate investigation of the Facebook user, describing the mendacious publication as unfortunate and one that is capable of misinforming and misleading the general public. He also warned its originators and peddlers to desist forthwith, as they will not be spared if apprehended.”