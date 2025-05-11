No friction between Army, Police in Niger — Commander, 31 Artillery Brigade

The Brigade Commander of the 31 Artillery Brigade, Nigerian Army, Minna, Brigadier General M. U. Jibo, has stated that the Nigerian Army and the police maintain a cordial relationship in Niger State.

Jibo, speaking during a visit by the state Commissioner of Police, CP Adamu Abdullahi Elleman, to his office in Minna, assured the police of full collaboration, emphasising that security is a collective responsibility.

He acknowledged the police’s close proximity to the people but noted that military intervention is sometimes necessary due to the challenges and overstretching of police resources.

According to him, “Since I assumed office in January 2025, there has been a cordial relationship between the police and the army in the state, with no adverse reports or friction between the agencies.”

The commander reassured the police commissioner of the Brigade’s readiness to assist in any way necessary.

Earlier, CP Elleman explained that, while he had been occupied with addressing issues of thuggery, he prioritised visiting the commander to discuss security matters, enhance synergy, and seek assistance in tackling crime.

“My visit is to discuss the security situation, synergise and collaborate in the line of duty, as well as seek assistance where necessary in tackling heinous crime and criminality,” the CP stated.

Additionally, he aimed to familiarise himself with Brigade officers and pledged cooperation whenever needed.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE