No-fly zone: Ganduje warns against politicising security matters

Kano State governor, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, has described the declaration of Zamfara State a no-fly zone as a well-thought-out security strategy by the National Security Council that will help to overcome security challenges not only in Zamfara but other neighbouring states.

This was just as the governor cautioned politicians not to toy with security-related matters, saying that negative reactions from states can undermine the efforts of the federal government in securing the nation.

Ganduje’s comments, which were contained in a statement issued by the state commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, further observed that the measure would aid in cutting suspected logistics supply and evacuation of the nation’s natural resources, particularly gold.

The governor while speaking with pressmen at the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano, noted that politicians should at least wait and see how the strategy works before making comments that are capable of undercutting the efforts of our security services to keep the country safe.

The governor said in view of the prevailing security challenges, particularly in the North West and North East, there is the need for a synergy between the states and the federal government to prevent the situation from getting out of control.

He also said that a concerted approach by state governments and the co-operation of all security agencies, traditional rulers, community and religious leaders is urgently needed to successfully tackle and overcome security challenges in the country.

He said: “The issues of security should be beyond partisan considerations. I do not see anything political in declaring the no-fly zone in Zamfara State. It is purely based on security and intelligence report that there are suspicious criminal activities going on there.”

According to him, “the area has abundant natural resources, particularly gold and there is this suspicion the helicopters that venture into the forest and mining areas are being used to transport food and other supplies to the bandits including weaponry,” he said.

He said that what the country needed now were concerted efforts by stakeholders to combat the scourge of kidnappings, insurgency and banditry thumping the country rather than reducing it to a mere political tool.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.