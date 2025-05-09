No extradition process against Simon Ekpa — AGF Fagbemi

The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), has denied media reports that the federal government had commenced an extradition process against Simon Ekpa.

A statement made available to newsmen on Friday by the media aide to the AGF, Kamarudeen Ogundele, said, “The report is untrue and a complete departure from what the AGF said at the Stakeholders/Citizen Engagement Forum held on Thursday in Abuja”.

Ekpa, a leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), is currently standing trial in Finland for charges filed against him by the Finnish government.

The statement reads, “The attention of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), has been drawn to media reports where he was erroneously reported to have said that the federal government had commenced an extradition process against Simon Ekpa.

“To set the record straight, what the AGF said during the question and answer session was that the Nigerian government had been engaging with Finnish authorities to ensure that Simon Ekpa is held accountable for his actions.

“He explained that since the crimes committed by Simon Ekpa were crossborder in nature, the Nigerian government eagerly awaits the outcome of the proposed trial in Finland to have an informed decision on the next step to take,” it added.

The AGF appealed to the media to be circumspect and avoid reporting speculations on the sensitive matter.

