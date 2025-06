No energy transition agenda can succeed if… — Adelabu

Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, has said that no energy transition agenda can succeed if there is no well-structured policy framework.

Adelabu stated this during the high-level engagements at the 2025 Africa Energy Forum in Cape Town, South Africa while highlighting Nigeria’s recently approved National Integrated Electricity Policy as a blueprint for harmonising power generation, transmission, and distribution, including gas-to-power and renewable expansion.

The minister reinforced Nigeria’s pivotal role in shaping Africa’s energy future.

The minister participated in a closed-door Ministerial Roundtable where he shared Nigeria’s strategies for aligning policy, regulation, and financing to drive efficiency and unlock investments in critical energy infrastructure.

The session brought together public and private sector leaders to accelerate project implementation and harmonize private sector capabilities with national energy priorities.

During a panel discussion on energy transition, Adelabu emphasized Nigeria’s pragmatic approach, stating that while committed to decarbonization, the country’s vast hydrocarbon resources remain vital for economic and energy security – a stance aligned with President Bola Tinubu’s vision.

“Nigeria is open for business across the entire energy spectrum – from hydrocarbons to clean energy,” Adelabu declared, sending a clear message to global investors.

The minister also held strategic bilateral talks with key stakeholders, including South Africa’s Minister of Electricity and Energy, Dr. Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, where both leaders agreed on the need for a stronger African voice in global energy forums like the G20.

They explored market reforms including Nigeria’s privatization experiences, grid expansion financing through public-private partnerships, and potential collaboration between regional power pools for a more integrated continental grid.

The minister also reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to deepening energy ties with the UK in discussions with His Majesty’s Deputy Trade Commissioner for Africa, Ben Ainsley.

With the International Finance Corporation, he discussed expanding support for Nigeria’s energy compact covering both on-grid and off-grid electrification.

Further engagements with Canada’s Ambassador and Siemens Energy focused on trade opportunities and grid modernisation, respectively.

Through these engagements, the minister reinforced Nigeria’s leadership in driving a resilient, inclusive, and sustainable energy future for Africa.

“Our goal is clear – energy access, sustainability and prosperity for Nigeria and the continent,” he stated, concluding a series of impactful discussions at the forum.