No DSS operative escaped from Kuje Correctional Centre ― Spokesperson

By Jacob Segun Olatunji - Abuja
The Department of State Services (DSS) on Thursday said that none of its operatives was amongst the escaped inmates of the  Kuje Medium  Correctional Centre which was attacked by terrorists on Tuesday as reported.
This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the spokesperson of the Service, Dr Peter Afunanya.
The statement reads, “the attention of the Department of State Services (DSS) has been drawn to an online Vanguard newspaper report of 6th July, 2022 captioned: ‘Kuje Prison Attack: One Suspect Reportedly Caught After Hot Chase by Gallant Officers’.
“The said report alleged that one of the escaping inmates who “claimed to be a DSS personnel was apprehended by NCS operatives near Kwali after a chase.
“The report further stated that the so-called DSS operative also claimed to be “carrying out a special mission in the forest”.

“The Service wishes to state that none of its personnel was involved in the escape episode. In fact, at the point of the attack on the prison, no DSS personnel was an inmate at the holding facility just as the claim of carrying out a special assignment was non-existent.
“The Vanguard report is not factual and therefore misleading. The public is advised to disregard it.”

