The Lagos State Emergency Management Authority (LASEMA) late Monday night said the container-laden truck that fell on a Toyota Camry around Cement area inward Dopemu did not lead to any loss of lives.

In a statement issued by LASEMA Permanent Secretary, Dr Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu, the Toyota Camry was parked by the roadside with no occupants in it when the incident happened.

According to the LASEMA boss, “Upon arrival at the scene, it was discovered that an IVECO truck laden with 20ft container with unknown registration number and Toyota Camry with registration number JJJ 633 HX were involved in an accident at the above-mentioned location.

“Further investigation gathered at the scene revealed that the truck, while it was stationed on the roadside fell on a car that was parked by the roadside.

“No loss of life or injury recorded.

“The Agency’s LRT, LASG FIRE, LASTMA, LNSC and Nigeria police force are on ground managing the traffic situation.

“The Agency’s heavy duty equipment (crane) is enroute. Recovery operation ongoing. Updates to follow.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

May Nigeria never witness another Buhari’s govt — Primate Ayodele

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has said President Muhammadu Buhari-led Government performed…

‘IDAN’: All you need to know about trending Nigerian street slang





The hashtag ‘Idan’ is the latest Nigerian street slang that has been trending on social media for…

Murphy Afolabi: 7 things you probably don’t know about late Nollywood actor

Nigerian sensational actor and filmmaker, Murphy Afolabi, reportedly died on Sunday, barely 24 hours after…

WEEK BRIEF: 10th NASS’ power tussle, Seun Kuti’s assault on police… other top news

THE ongoing tussle for the principal office positions of the 10th National Assembly by the top members All Progressives Congress (APC) has…

SPOTLIGHT: Dennis Bergkamp, ‘non-flying Dutchman’ blessed with unrivalled skill, technique

Dennis Nicolaas Maria Bergkamp, born on May 10, 1969, in Amsterdam, Netherlands, is widely regarded as one of the…

Ph.D graduation of a Hausa-Yoruba Nigerian in America

Last Saturday, I attended the PhD graduation of a treasured mentee of mine by the name of Abdulbasit Kassim at Rice University in…