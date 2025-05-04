No date yet for resumption of CVR, PVC replacement — INEC clarifies

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has dismissed as fake and speculative a media report claiming it has fixed May 25, 2025, for the resumption of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR), as well as the transfer and replacement of lost Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

In a press statement issued on Sunday, Rotimi Oyekanmi, Chief Press Secretary to INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, clarified that the Commission “has not yet announced any date for the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR), transfer, or replacement of lost Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).”

Urging the general public to disregard the purported May 25 date for the resumption of the exercise, Oyekanmi noted that “in line with its tradition, the Commission will publicly announce the date for the resumption of the CVR at the appropriate time, with full details to be shared via our official social media platforms.”

The statement read in part:

“The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) wishes to inform the general public that it has not yet announced any date for the resumption of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR), transfer, or replacement of lost Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

“The Commission, therefore, urges the public to disregard the fake, anonymous statement making the rounds, claiming that the CVR and other associated services will resume on May 27, 2025.

“In line with its tradition, the Commission will publicly announce the date for the resumption of the CVR at the appropriate time, and full details will also be shared via our official social media platforms.”