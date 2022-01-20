No criminal elements will be pampered in Plateau ― Gov Lalong

Governor Simon Lalong has said that the state government will not hesitate to invoke the anti-land grabbing and kidnapping law against anyone caught perpetrating evil acts in the state saying no criminal elements will be pampered.

The Special Adviser on Public Affairs to the governor, Diket Plang, who stated this in an interview in Jos said in its quest to address security challenges facing the state, the government has put in place various mechanisms to tame activities of retrogressive agents out to destabilise the prevailing peace.

“The peacebuilding agency established by Governor Lalong administration and other parameters put in place has done a lot in terms of peacebuilding. The anti-kidnapping and land grabbing law was also part of the effort to fight these menaces.”

He said the governor has never promised any amnesty to suspected killers in Plateau State adding that the security agencies have continued to go after suspected killers on the directive of the governor thereby making some arrests with prosecutions ongoing.

“Governor Lalong in the last 6 and half years maintained security as his cardinal priority. He rejigged and revamped the Operation Rainbow; introduced Community Policing; Created Plateau Peace Building Agency; created more synergy between the State and Security Agencies in the State; Established the State Inter-religious Council; Purchased and distributed hundreds of security vehicles, Motorcycles and other equipment to all security organs in the state.

“He also signed into law the Anti Kidnapping bill; Built Watchtowers in strategic places in the city; empowered and engaged more vigilantes; signed into law the anti-land-grabbing bill and the anti-violence bill; lobbied for the establishment of Mobile Barracks in Shandam and Airforce Base in Kerang.”

Plang dismissed the insinuation doing the round in some quarters that the state government was not doing enough to address insecurity in the state adding that the relative peace being enjoyed was as a result of the dogged determination of the government to ensure lasting peace on the Plateau.

He, however, condemned the statement issued by the National Coordinator of the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), Emmanuel Onwubiko, alleging that President Muhammadu Buhari and Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong have reportedly endorsed a ‘peace treaty’ between alleged aggressors of Fulani stock and Christians of Plateau State.

Plang said the allegations against the duo were baseless and mischief adding that the motive of the writer was to tarnish the image of the Plateau State government and rubbish its achievements especially in terms of security.