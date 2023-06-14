The Ondo State Acting Governor, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, on Wednesday, maintained that there was no crack in the state Executive Council despite the uproar that the Executive is replete with crises and divisions.

This is just as Ayedatiwa urged Nigerians and the people of the state not to relent in praying for the quick recovery of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, who is currently on medical vacation.

This was contained in a statement personally signed by Ayedatiwa, who said all the rumours and insinuations making rounds in the state are nothing falsehoods and attempt to cause a distraction for the Akeredolu-led administration.

Ayedatiwa said, “Let me aver without mincing words that rumour about the disruption of government activities are misplaced and only arose as a result of impatience and lack of proper understanding of the running of the machinery of government.

“In any case, such misrepresentations and apparently baseless allusions are to be expected when political gladiators by their activities in the build-up to party primaries and gubernatorial elections in any state try to heat up the polity. Ondo State cannot definitely be an exception.”

The Acting Governor said, “It is, therefore, important to assure our people that governance is on course in the State. Mr Governor has laid a solid foundation for one Administration in the state and there is, undoubtedly, no politically debilitating division in the government.

Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN, CON, my boss, is a revered democrat who has always demonstrated his respect for the Rule of Law and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as Amended).

“It should be recalled that by his usual practice, he has always transmitted power to the Deputy Governor whenever he proceeds on annual vacation. This is what he has again re-enacted by transmitting power to proceed on a medical vacation.

“He is human like all of us. Whenever the need arises, everyone finds time to rest and take care of their health when medically challenged.”

Speaking further, Ayedatiwa expressed the readiness of the State Executive to work hand in hand with the newly inaugurated 10th Assembly.

“As we are also aware that the 10th House of Assembly of the State was recently inaugurated. Though currently on recess, the House is being led by the Honourable Speaker, Rt. Hon. Olamide Oladiji will function in line with its constitutional mandate upon resumption.





“The State Executive Council and the Parliament will continue to enjoy a mutually beneficial relationship in our avowed duties to move the State forward.”

He, however, urged Nigerians to pray fervently for Akeredolu and said, “We, therefore, enjoin the good people of Ondo State and all friends of our dear Sunshine States not to relent in their prayers for Mr Governor’s quick recovery, so that he can resume duty after his medical vacation, to continue with his good works for the betterment of Ondo State in particular and Nigeria at large.

“I cannot but enjoin the political class to be guided by good conscience in the pursuit of ambition in order to sustain the atmosphere of peace and unfettered development that we have been witnessing in our dear State in the last six years. Service to our people should, consequently, be the ultimate goal of our politicking.

“The sustained welfare of our people, the success of our administration, and the victory of our great party in successive elections should, therefore, be our guiding principles. Our administration shall neither be deterred nor distracted.

“Let me assure you that the State Government will continue to uphold and pursue the constitutional primary responsibility of government to secure the lives and property of the people of the State. We are fully committed to the mandate we are holding in trust for the good people of Ondo State.

“On behalf of Mr Governor, I thank our people in Ondo State for your prayers, loyalty, and support, while also urging you to continue to keep calm and be law-abiding as the State Government remains focused and committed to the delivery of dividends of good governance to all.”

