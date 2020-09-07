No crack in Oyo PDP, reconciliation only to reposition party ― Spokesman

The Oyo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has denied cracks in the party despite the uproar that the party is replete with crises, attributing the uproar to the imagination of the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking with the Tribune Online, on Monday, the publicity secretary of the party in the state, Mr Akeem Olatunji, discarded the insinuation that the party and the government of the state are not working in synergy.

According to Olatunji, the APC in the state appeared divided owing to the leadership vacuum created by the demise of the former governor of the state, Senator Abiola Ajimobi.

Commending the leadership of the PDP in the state and the leadership style of the state governor, Mr Seyi Makinde, Olatunji stated, however, that the setting up of the Oyo PDP reconciliation committee by Governor Makinde was meant to reposition the party for future elections, saying that there is no perfect system anywhere in the world.

Olatunji said, “Now, to reposition the party, we have to do the exercise holistically and that is the committee, held by Dr Saka Balogun, was doing. In fact, those in the opposition party still marvel that our party is waxing in the state. The party is more or less a rebranded one and our government is giving it back to the people. We want to make Oyo PDP a model of a traditional party.

“In any system, there are times that you need to re-gig efforts and we are doing that. Let me tell you that those people that many people may think are aggrieved in the party are the ones championing the causes of the party here and there. You talk of the likes of Alhaji Adebisi Olopoeniyan, Honourable Akande-Adeola, and so on. Where are the crises coming from? HonourableMulikat Akande-Adeola, as one of the leaders, is solidly behind the party and the government of the state.

“Recently, she donated two buses to the party in Ogbomoso and another car gift to a grassroots politician and social media influencer, Afeez Opeyemi. I also learnt that she intends to give out ten more buses for the party’s use in Oyo North senatorial district. This shows that the party is in order.”

Establishing that party is developing and about to welcome thousands of defectors, Olatutunji maintained, “As a party, we are under the leadership of Governor Makinde and Alhaji Omokunmi Mustapha as the chairman of the party. All our local government and ward chapters are one indivisible entity.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

TOUGH POLICIES: IMF, World Bank Take Over Nigeria’s Economy •More Pains Ahead For Nigerians

ALTHOUGH this seems a difficult period for Nigerians, Sunday Tribune investigations have, however, revealed that it could actually be a signal to the beginning of more unbearable pains in the form of economic policies as the Federal Government continues to implement the stringent conditions of its international creditors…

What I See Around The Villa — Primate Ayodele

In this interview by KEHINDE OYETIMI, founder of Inri Evangelical Spiritual Church, Lagos, Primate Ayodele speaks on both global and local issues…

High Cost Of Fuel, Electricity Will Ruin Our Lives — Market Leaders, Business Owners Lament

CONDEMNATION of the hike in petroleum products and electricity went notches higher at the weekend as more Nigerians flayed the decision of the Federal Government to take such a decision not minding the fatal blow dealt the economy by the coronavirus pandemic…

No Govt Has Raped Nigeria Like Buhari’s — Labour Leaders

WITH last week’s increase in the pump price of fuel, the organised labour has warned President Muhammadu Buhari against pushing Nigerians to the wall, saying no government has raped the country like the current administration. The labour leaders, in separate interviews with Sunday Tribune, said Buhari has lost touch…

P&ID $10B Scandal: How Govt Officials Frustrated Nigeria’s Case — Shasore

FORMER Lagos State Attorney-General (AG) and Commissioner for Justice, Olasupo Shasore, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, at the weekend opened up on the salacious scandal trailing the controversial contract crisis between Nigeria and an offshore Shell company, Process and Industrial Development Limited…

What Caused My Rift With Oshiomhole — Obaseki

THE Edo State governor and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has said that one of the reasons his predecessor, Adams Oshiomhole is against his re-election bid is his reversal of the sale of Edaiken Market, which Oshiomhole sold to his friends…