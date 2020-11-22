No COVID-19 positive Corps member in Bauchi camp, says NYSC

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), on Sunday, debunked claims of eight corps members testing positive to COVID-19 at the Bauchi orientation camp.

It described the report as misleading even as it maintained that no corps member undergoing orientation course in the state or any of its camps across the nation is positive.

The NYSC spokesperson, Mrs Adenike Adeyemi, who stated this in a statement issued in Abuja said prospective corps members who tested positive were not admitted into the camp but referred to the NCDC for treatment and management.

“Management wishes to posit that at present, It is very pertinent to note that all the prospective Corps Members for the foregoing programme underwent COVID-19 test, conducted by Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which was a prerequisite condition for admission into any of the 37 camps. Those that tested positive were not admitted into the camps,

“Therefore, reporting that eight Corps Members undergoing Orientation Course in Bauchi State tested positive to COVID-19 is very misleading, as there is no COVID-19 positive Corps Member in Bauchi Camp or any of the NYSC Camps,” it said.

In view of this, It urged Corps Members and Camp officials to always observe the COVID-19 safety protocols as issued by the Scheme in collaboration with the NCDC

“Management hereby restates that it will continue to prioritise the welfare and safety of Corps Members, being a cardinal policy thrust of the NYSC Director-General, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim,” it added.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Weekly Review: Nigeria’s COVID-19 Infections On The Rise Again

Nigeria’s new COVID-19 infections increased again last week, Tribune Online analysis shows.

Last week, the 46th week of the pandemic in Nigeria, the country recorded 1,206 new infections (November 8 – 14), an increase when compared to the 923 cases recorded the previous week…

We Have Not Decided Yet To Call Off Strike — ASUU President

t is still uncertain whether the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) will end soon as President of the union, Professor ‘Biodun Ogunyemi said there were certain steps to be taken to reach that final conclusion on the issue…