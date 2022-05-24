No consensus candidate in Lagelu/Akinyele Federal Constituency ― APC leaders

Leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Lagelu Local Government Area of Oyo State, have said that contrary to a rumour making the rounds, there is no candidate already endorsed to hoist the flag of the party during the 2023 general elections for the Lagelu/Akinyele Federal Constituency seat in the House of Representatives.

According to a statement signed by the chairman of the party on behalf of party leaders in Lagelu Local Government, Mr Oyegoke Oyewumi, a copy of which was made available to Tribune Online on Tuesday: “We have not endorsed any consensus candidate among all aspirants even as claimed by some elements of disunity among the party members. Even if we are going to settle for a candidate without going into the primary election, such a candidate will be one who is sound academically and devoid of questionable character.

“It is on this note that we call on party members to ignore any information regarding anyone parading him or herself as the anointed candidate of the party in Lagelu/Akinyele Federal Constituency.”

