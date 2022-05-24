No consensus candidate in Lagelu/Akinyele Federal Constituency ― APC leaders

Leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Lagelu Local Government Area of Oyo State, have said that contrary to a rumour making the rounds, there is no candidate already endorsed to hoist the flag of the party during the 2023 general elections for the Lagelu/Akinyele Federal Constituency seat in the House of Representatives.
According to a statement signed by the chairman of the party on behalf of party leaders in Lagelu Local Government, Mr Oyegoke Oyewumi, a copy of which was made available to Tribune Online on Tuesday: “We have not endorsed any consensus candidate among all aspirants even as claimed by some elements of disunity among the party members. Even if we are going to settle for a candidate without going into the primary election, such a candidate will be one who is sound academically and devoid of questionable character.
“It is on this note that we call on party members to ignore any information regarding anyone parading him or herself as the anointed candidate of the party in Lagelu/Akinyele Federal Constituency.”
IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
- Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants
- Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG
- Battle For New Alaafin Begins As Ruling Houses Insist On Producing Next Oba
- Court Admits More Evidence Against Alleged Fake Army General, Bolarinwa
- I’m Every Man’s Choice Now, My DM Is Crazy —Eniola Badmus
- It Is Now Bye To Decency: Crazy Fashion Trends At Owambe Parties
YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants
MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…
No consensus candidate in Lagelu/Akinyele Federal Constituency ― APC leaders
Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG
No consensus candidate in Lagelu/Akinyele Federal Constituency ― APC leaders
HOW TO START AN ONLINE BUSINESS WITH NO MONEY
MONEY MAKING OPPORTUNITY- We will pay you in naira or dollars(whichever you prefer) directly to your designated bank account as you will earn from one or variety of businesses we invest in, ranging from Real estate, Agriculture, Transportation, Construction, Metals, Crude oil, Aviation, Hospitality etc. Click here for full details