No cold war between Tinubu, Adamu over composition of Presidential Campaign Council ― APC NWC

The All Progressives Congress National Working Committee (APC NWC) has denied speculation of a frosty relationship between its presidential candidate, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the party national chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu over the composition of the campaign council.

The party clarification is on the heels of a media report that the ruling party has been unable to unveil the full list of members of the Presidential Campaign Council as a result of a power tussle between the duo.

Tribune Online checks revealed that the Tinubu team recently announced Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong and Minister of State, Labour and Employment Festus Keyamo as Director General and spokesman of the Presidential Campaign Council.

A party source however revealed that the APC NWC was taken into confidence before the formal announcement.

Speaking with newsmen on Tuesday, the APC Deputy National Organising Secretary, Honourable Nze Chidi Duru dismissed the insinuation that both Tinubu and the APC National Chairman, Senator Adamu have been working at cross purposes.

Honourable Duru who confirmed that the announcement of Governor Lalong and Honourable Keyamo enjoyed the buy-in of the party national secretariat further maintained that both the Tinubu team and the party national secretariat are working together and would unveil the full list of members of the campaign council before the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced the flag off for campaigns.

He said: “There is no power tussle over positions. None of such has happened and the party and the candidate are working together. But it is important to say that we agreed on DG and spokesman.

“The governors will control the structures at the zones. The party can’t be excluded and it won’t even exclude anybody. We will have an embracing and all-inclusive campaign council. There is no discord anywhere. More importantly, the party chairman agreed on the issue of DG and spokesman.

“Before the INEC flag on September 28, all other positions will be unveiled. The chairman is leading the conversation.”

