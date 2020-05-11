No close aide of Gov Bello died of COVID-19, says FMC CMD

The Chief Medical Director of the Federal Medical Center, Lokoja, Dr Olatunde Alabi, has said that no close aide of the state governor, Alhaji Yahya Bello, died, on Monday, due to COVID-19 at the Federal Medical Center, Lokoja.

It was speculated, on Monday, that an aide to the governor died of coronavirus at the Federal Medical Center Lokoja.

However, the Chief Medical Director of the Federal Medical Center, Dr Olatunde Alabi, debunked the rumours making rounds.

He stated that it was a rumour and that the people of the state should disregard it adding that they never received outpatient suffering from coronavirus pandemic.

Also speaking, the state Commissioner for Information, Mr Kingsley Fanwo, said there is no iota of truth that an aide to the governor died of coronavirus.

However, Tribune Online, investigation gathered that a security officer working with one of the security agencies in the state died at the state Specialist Hospital in Lokoja.

According to a source close to the deceased, the patient did not die of coronavirus but that he has been sick in the last five years.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

MONDAY LINES: Almajirai’s Expedition To The South

COVID-19 may be composing a requiem for Nigeria. Or do you sincerely think the country would be the same again if the North’s unhealthy conducts explode in unimaginable deaths as is gradually evolving before our very eyes? The South’s zest for life or what the French call joie de vivre, won’t let them allow the … Read full story

CACOVID, NCDC To Support Oyo Govt On Coronavirus Battle With N350 Million

The Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) are set to donate the combined sum of N350 million to support Oyo State’s containment efforts against COVID-19. The State’s Commissioner for Finance, Mr Akinola Ojo and a member of the COVID-19 Task Force… Read full story