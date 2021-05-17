No clash between Modakekes and Ifes, Police refute report

The insinuation going round Osun State that, Ifes and Modakekes have engaged themselves in a fierce battle around the Famia axis of Modakeke last night has been described as a blatant lie that, far away from the truth.

The state police Command in a statement made available to newsmen in Osogbo, on Monday, wondered why such unfounded and fake news could be flying like a kite when in the actual sense, there was nothing like such going on in the state.

Speaking through the statement signed by the command Public Relations Officer, Mrs Yemisi Opalola, the state police commissioner, CP Olawale Olokode explained that, ” it has become increasingly necessary to keep you abreast of the incident that occurred in Modakeke last night, 16th May 2021 and has been trending on the social media.

” I want to categorically state that, it was an erroneous belief that some people came to attack people from Famia axis.

“The news was fake and a blatant lie! The true situation as gathered is that; the local vigilantes guiding the area against thieves & hoodlums were on their routine ‘show of force’ like any other places, to alert the people of the community of their presence & assure them of their safety.”

“But because of what happened recently, people became apprehensive, thinking they were under attack.”

The commissioner thereafter assured the good people of the state of his unrelenting commitment to ensuring adequate security of the state, which he is overseeing without any fear of attack or molestation.

He, however, appealed to them to timely report any strange movement around them or anyone suspected to be of questionable character.

It will be recalled that the indigenes of Modakeke were infuriated last week after the discovery of a woman and her child who hail from the community that were killed by yet to be identified persons at Alapata village, between Modakeke and Ife.

The modakeke then vowed to fish out the perpetrators of the dastardly act out in no distance time, threatened to avenge the death of those killed amongst them.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

No clash between Modakekes and Ifes, Police refutes report

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state… No clash between Modakekes and Ifes, Police refutes report