The Federal Government has said insurgency and insecurity must not deprive any Nigerian child of the right to education, commending Borno for its efforts to keep children in school despite years of Boko Haram attacks.

The Minister of Education, Dr Maruf Olatunji Alausa, stated this on Thursday at the closing ceremony of the 70th Meeting of the National Council on Education (NCE), held in Maiduguri for the first time.

Alausa praised Governor Babagana Zulum and the people of Borno for resisting attempts by insurgents to disrupt education, saying the Federal Government was committed to ensuring that every child had access to quality learning.

He said the government was pursuing reforms under President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, with emphasis on school facilities, learning materials, digital access, and better welfare and training for teachers.

The minister disclosed that the Federal Government had unlocked $552 million under the Human Capital Opportunities for Basic Education programme, supported by the World Bank and the Global Partnership for Education. He added that the Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment project had been extended to 21 states from 18.

The Minister of State for Education, Professor Suwaiba Said Ahmad, said the success of education reforms should be judged by improved learning outcomes, not the number of policies adopted.

She urged governments to translate policy decisions into results, stressing that teachers needed better welfare, motivation and professional development to improve the quality of education.

Borno State Commissioner for Education, Science, Technology and Innovation, Professor Lawan Wakilbe, said improving education required investment in both school infrastructure and teachers.

He recalled that public schools in the 1980s and early 1990s produced graduates with strong academic standards despite limited facilities, largely because of the competence and commitment of teachers.

Wakilbe said the loss of experienced teachers without adequate replacements contributed to declining standards, calling for renewed attention to teacher training and motivation.

The Executive Director of CATAI, Sadiq Abubakar, called for increased and accountable education funding, particularly in emergency situations.

He urged governments to support adolescent mothers returning to school, expand alternative learning opportunities and promote girl-child education. He also called for stronger safe-school measures, technical support and dedicated funding to protect schools.

The four-day meeting was organised by the Borno State Government in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Education, with commissioners, permanent secretaries and heads of education agencies from across the country in attendance.