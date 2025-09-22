No child should be denied access to education — UNICEF

.. as Gombe Commissioner urges parents not to sabotage government efforts in education

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), has reiterated that no child in Nigeria should be denied access to basic education for whatever reason.

The assertion was made by the Chief of Field Office (CFO), Bauchi Field Office (BFO) of UNICEF, Dr Nuzhat Rafique, in a goodwill message at the 2025/2026 School Enrollment Drive Campaign held at Amada, headquarters of Gona Emirate in Akko Local Government Area, of Gombe State on Monday.

Nuzhat Rafique reinforced the importance of universal education, describing access to learning as a basic right of every child, no matter the circumstances surrounding such a child.

She stressed, “We urge all stakeholders, parents, teachers, and community leaders, to rise up to the occasion. No child should be denied the right to a better future.”

The UNICEF CFO assured that the organisation will continue to give support to the State to ensure that children of School age get enrolled in line with the education system.

Speaking earlier, Gombe State Commissioner for Education, Professor Aishatu Maigari, appealed to parents and guardians across the state to support the government’s ongoing campaign for universal basic education.

The Commissioner warned that refusal to enrol children in school amounts to sabotaging massive investments already made in the education sector.

Aisha Maigari said that the state government has made significant provisions to ensure that every child receives free and quality education.

She said, “We cannot continue to fold our arms while our children roam the streets; the government has done its part.

“We have provided exercise books, school bags, and other materials. Parents must not sabotage these efforts by keeping their children at home.”

The Commissioner emphasised that the goal of the enrollment campaign goes beyond placing children in classrooms.

According to her, education is the foundation for building future leaders, entrepreneurs, and employers of labour.

She stressed that, “If you are educated, it does not mean you must work for the government; an educated person can build something bigger.

“Through education, children can acquire both knowledge and entrepreneurship skills that prepare them to be self-reliant.”

Maigari also disclosed that the state would conduct house-to-house mobilisation to identify out-of-school children and ensure they are enrolled, noting that the target has now been increased to 400,000 from the initial 250,000 set by UNICEF.

Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Babaji Babadidi, said that any parent found guilty of keeping a school-age child out of the classroom could face up to two months’ imprisonment, in line with the state’s commitment to ensuring every child has access to basic education.

He assured that the board has put everything required in place in order to accommodate the number of children that will be enrolled, stressing that the efforts are geared towards the reduction of the alarming number of out-of-school children in the State.

