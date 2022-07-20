No celebration of any kind until the final burial rites of Okere Urhobo, says Council’s spokesman

Okere-Urhobo kingdom was thrown into a state of mourning as the Otota (traditional spokesman) of the kingdom, High Chief Gold Eburu announced the transition of Okumagba II, the Orosuen (traditional ruler) of Okere Urhobo kingdom.

He made the announcement at a press conference held at the palace of traditional ruler, Edjemudarho road, Cinema Site, off Okumagba Avenue, Warri on Sunday.

“I wish to announce to the good people of Okere Urhobo Kingdom, our fellow Urhobo Kingdoms, Warri South Local Government Area, Delta State and the country in general that Sir Emmanuel Onobreyakpeyan Okumagba II, has travelled on ancestral journey to join his ancestors.

“Details of his final rites of passage would be announced in due course,” he said.

He also stated that the Traditional Council of Chiefs has, according to the customs and traditions of the kingdom, directed that there shall be no ceremonies such as marriages, burials, among others, in the area until after the celebration of the final rites of passage of the traditional ruler.

The traditional spokesman further appealed that the people should remain peaceful and be law-abiding as usual.