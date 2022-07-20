No celebration of any kind until the final burial rites of Okere Urhobo, says Council’s spokesman

Niger Delta
By Ebenezer Adurokiya | Warri
Urhobo

Okere-Urhobo kingdom was thrown into a state of mourning as the Otota (traditional spokesman) of the kingdom, High Chief Gold Eburu announced the transition of Okumagba II, the Orosuen (traditional ruler) of Okere Urhobo kingdom.

He made the announcement at a press conference held at the palace of traditional ruler, Edjemudarho road, Cinema Site, off Okumagba Avenue, Warri on Sunday.

“I wish to announce to the good people of Okere Urhobo Kingdom, our fellow Urhobo Kingdoms, Warri South Local Government Area, Delta State and the country in general that Sir Emmanuel Onobreyakpeyan Okumagba II, has travelled on ancestral journey to join his ancestors.

“Details of his final rites of passage would be announced in due course,” he said.

He also stated that the Traditional Council of Chiefs has, according to the customs and traditions of the kingdom, directed that there shall be no ceremonies such as marriages, burials, among others, in the area until after the celebration of the final rites of passage of the traditional ruler.

The traditional spokesman further appealed that the people should remain peaceful and be law-abiding as usual.

You might also like
Niger Delta

Bayelsa govt disburses N126m grant to 630 SMEs operators

Niger Delta

Health workers celebrate week in Sapele

Niger Delta

DESOPADEC trains 168 in skills acquisition

Niger Delta

Edo govt partners Carter Centre against river blindness, elephantiasis

Comments

Our Front Page Today

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More