No cause for alarm over court ruling on David Mark-led leadership — Imo ADC

The Imo State chapter of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has reacted to the Federal High Court judgment purportedly sacking the national leadership led by Senator David Mark, assuring members that there is no cause for alarm.

In a statement issued in Owerri on Thursday by the State Publicity Secretary, Chief Macdonald Amadi, he appealed to members and supporters, particularly the party’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, as well as all ADC candidates for the National and State Assemblies in Imo State, not to panic or despair but to remain united by a common destiny.

He said, “Do not panic. Do not despair. Do not let your hearts be troubled. The ADC has already appealed the judgment. The party is alive. The party is standing. The party is marching on to 2027.”

He said the Federal High Court judgment was not the end of the road but merely a stop along the long journey to justice.

He added: “Our members have laboured day and night. Our candidates have sacrificed their comfort, their resources, their time and their sweat to build this party as a credible alternative for Nigeria.”

He said: “Today, their hearts are heavy. Their eyes are filled with tears. But we say to them, turn your tears to triumph. Turn your pain to power. Turn your anger to energy. We shall not be broken by any judgment. We shall appeal, we shall fight lawfully, and we shall win.”

The Imo ADC said the matter did not begin recently, recalling that suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/1819/2025 was instituted in September 2025 to challenge the emergence of Senator David Mark and Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola as the party’s national leaders.

He said that on 12 March 2026, the Court of Appeal ordered the preservation of the subject matter, while on 30 April 2026, the Supreme Court reportedly set aside that order and directed the Federal High Court to determine the substantive dispute.

He added that on 1 April 2026, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declined to hand over the party to the claimant while the matter was pending.

According to him, these developments raise serious legal questions that must be addressed on appeal.

He said, “Was the ADC Constitution properly considered? What provision provides for automatic succession? Were the pronouncements of the Supreme Court properly applied? These are questions of law, not disrespect to the court. And it is for these reasons that we have appealed.”

The ADC publicity secretary said many Nigerians had predicted the outcome, adding that bookmakers and political watchers had also anticipated it.

He maintained that Justice Lifu had proved those predictions right, arguing that when justice begins to follow predictions rather than the law, democracy is left gasping for air.

He said, “Let this be a warning to the ruling APC government: In every democratic system, the yardstick for re-election is performance, not gimmicks.”

He declared that no government had ever survived by using the courts to destroy the opposition, employing technicalities to silence dissenting voices or using fear to remain in power. He pointed out that such tactics might generate temporary headlines but could not earn the government the love of the people.

The party called on Nigerians to pray for and defend the country’s hard-earned democracy.

He said, “When the courts are used to sack opposition leadership, when INEC is pressured, when voices are silenced and when the opposition is fragmented by judgments, that is how democracy died in the past.”

The Imo ADC encouraged Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, its presidential candidate, to remain strong, assuring him that the people’s mandate could not be stolen through a court judgment.

To all ADC candidates in Imo State and across Nigeria, the party urged them to continue their lawful mobilisation, consultations and campaigns.

He said, “Your candidacy is intact. Your hope is alive.”

He advised members against fighting, insulting the court or taking the law into their own hands.

He said, “The ADC is bigger than any individual, bigger than any faction, bigger than any judgment and bigger than any temporary setback. We are the alternative. We are the hope. We are the future.”