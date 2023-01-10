No cause for alarm, elections will hold as planned ― FG

The federal government on Tuesday assured that the forthcoming elections will hold as planned as there is nothing to suggest otherwise.

The reassurance followed the alarm raised on Monday by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that security challenges around the country remain a threat to the poll.

But speaking during the 17th edition of the President Muhammadu Buhari Scorecard series featuring the Minister of Health, Dr Ehanire Osagie, the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed said the electoral body is collaborating with security agencies to make sure that the exercise is conducted smoothly.

He said: “Before I invite the Honourable Minister of Health to the podium, let me use this opportunity to respond to inquiries from the media over a widely-circulated report, credited to an INEC official, that the 2023 general elections face a serious threat of cancellation due to insecurity.

“The position of the Federal Government remains that the 2023 elections will be held as planned. Nothing has happened to change that position.

“We are aware that INEC is working with the security agencies to ensure that the elections are successfully held across the country.

“The security agencies have also continued to assure Nigerians that they are working tirelessly to ensure that the elections are held in a peaceful atmosphere. Therefore, there is no cause for alarm.”

