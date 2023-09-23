The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) confirmed on Saturday that there were no casualties in the three-story building that collapsed on Ikpoh Street, Surulere, Lagos.

Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, Territorial Coordinator for NEMA, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

The building collapsed at approximately 10:00 p.m. on Friday night at No. 14 Ikpoh Street, Surulere.

Meanwhile, an occupant of the building, Mr Gervase Anyanwu, a businessman, told NAN that all the other occupants were able to evacuate the building before it collapsed completely.

Anyanwu mentioned that before the building collapsed, there was a loud noise from one of its wings.

“Immediately after we heard the sound, all the occupants of the building gathered at the assembly point and then evacuated for safety.

“No casualties were recorded,” Anyanwu stated.

Anyanwu emphasised that the prompt evacuation of the occupants was “simply by the grace of God.”

However, NAN learned from another resident of the street that the building had displayed serious signs of distress before its collapse.

As of the time of this report, the excavation of the rubble from the building had not yet commenced, but all the relevant government agencies in charge of emergencies had shown their presence at the site.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





God said you must not marry more wives, Gbile Akanni warns new Soun of Ogbomosho

Founder of Peace House, Bro Gbile Akanni has sent a stern warning to the newly installed Soun of…

How Nigeria can work again, Adebanjo, others speak

Some of the critical issues that engaged the leaders, one of whom was among…

We’ve not lifted visa ban on Nigeria — UAE

The United Arab Emirates has contradicted claims by the Nigerian government that it is to lift a year-long visa ban on…

Five ways to cope with September floods

September is the month for heavy rainfall. Already, there are alerts from government agencies on likely flooding between…

#BBNaijaAllStars: Kim Oprah predicts top 3 finalists

Evicted Big Brother Naija house guest, Kim Oprah has predicted the finalists for the ongoing ‘All Stars’ edition of…

LALIGA unveils vision for Africa, introduces new managing director

LALIGA, the world-renowned Spanish football league, took a significant stride towards its commitment to Africa by…