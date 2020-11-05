No case of missing male genital in Daudu ― Ortom

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has dismissed reports alleging the disappearance of male genital in Daudu, Guma local government area of the state.

Addressing the people of the community on Thursday, Governor Ortom stated said that after discussing with one of the victims it was discovered that the allegations were false.

The governor had visited the community with members of his State Executive and the Police Commissioner, Garba Mukkadas to ascertain the veracity of the claim.

Ortom lamented that while the negative effect of the displacement of thousands due to herders attacks was still being felt it was unthinkable for youths to embark on the destruction of property for a “nonexistent disappearance of genital organs.”

He noted that such allegations could scare people who come to Daudu for investment purposes, saying obedience to law and order must be encouraged at all times.

When the governor requested that those who claimed that their private parts were removed through supernatural means should come out only one person came out. He was asked to prove his allegation but his genital was confirmed to be intact.

While speaking, the paramount ruler of the local government, Ter Guma, Chief Dennis Shemberga acknowledged the role played by some elders and other stakeholders including security agents in restoring peace in Daudu and commended the governor for the visit which he described as ‘timely as it would end the unrest’.

Also, police in the state has said that the results of the medical examination conducted on some of the victims of alleged missing organ show that they are okay.

According to the statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Catherine Anene, the report conducted at the State University Teaching Hospital showed that the victims were certified medically okay.

Parts of the statement read: “Victims were taken to Benue State University Teaching Hospital where they were certified medically okay by a medical doctor but they insisted that their genital organs were removed.

“A stakeholders meeting was convened by elders of the community on 3/11/2020 at about lOOOhrs. During the meeting, one Saka Iorhemba ‘m’ and Prophet Jacob Uhembe of the same address were alleged to have conspired to mystically perpetrate this act and extort money from their victims as fee for healing.”

The command condemned the burning down of houses and church in the community, adding that eight suspects have been arrested over the unrest.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

ICYMI: CBN Lists Business Activities Eligible For N75bn Youth Investment Fund

THE Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has revealed main business activities and sectors in the Nigerian economy that are eligible to access its N75 billion Youth Investment Fund…

#EndSARS: Fr Mbaka Asks Buhari, Past Leaders To Apologise To Nigerians

Controversial Catholic priest and Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Nigeria, (AMEN), Rev Fr Ejike Mbaka, has taken a swipe at President Muhammadu Buhari and past leaders of the country demanding that the President should apologize to the country, especially the youths, on behalf of himself and his predecessors, for causing Nigerians so much pain…