No case of coronavirus in Zamfara ― Government

Zamfara State Government has denied a media report in one of the national dailies alleging that the first case of coronavirus has been recorded in the state.

In a press statement issued to Tribune Online and signed by the Special Adviser on Public Enlightenment, Media and Communication, Zailani Bappa disclosed that the information emanating from the twitter handle of the purported newspaper is fake.

It, therefore, advised the public to disregard such news as there was no iota of truth in the said publication.

The full statement read as follows: It has come to the notice of the State Government that a tweet shared from the handle of Daily Trust Newspaper alleges that the first case of the coronavirus has been recorded in Zamfara State and is fast circulating on Social media platforms.

‘In spite of the fact that the twitter page presented as a Re-tweet of Senator Shehu Sani’s twitter handle appears fake, the state government wishes to categorically deny this information as false and a total fabrication. Obviously, the Daily Trust twitter page is equally cloned or fake.

‘In any case, the public is hereby advised to disregard this information as no case of coronavirus has been recorded in Zamfara State, nor is any suspected case currently being investigated.

‘ The State Government is working hard to prevent the incidence of this coronavirus pandemic in the state as all measures of safety are being put in place to prevent its occurrence.

‘ The public is hereby advised to adhere to all safety measures and professional advice given or to be undertaken by relevant officials so that the state is secured from the spread of this coronavirus pandemic.

