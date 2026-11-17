Barrister Peace Anomneze is the founder and President of the Female Lawyers in Real Estate Practice Association (FELIREP). In this interview with DAYO AYEYEMI, she speaks on building collapse, regulatory failures, real estate fraud, housing affordability, women’s participation and the growing influence of technology in Nigeria’s property sector. Excerpts.

This month marked five years since the 21-storey building on Gerrard Road, Ikoyi, collapsed, resulting in numerous fatalities. So far, more than 30 buildings have reportedly collapsed across Nigeria. What are the ways to halt this menace?

The November 1, 2021, collapse of the 21-storey building on Gerrard Road, Ikoyi, remains one of the most tragic reminders of the consequences of regulatory failure, professional negligence and disregard for building standards in Nigeria. Five years later, the continued occurrence of building collapses raises serious questions about our collective commitment to protecting human lives.

As a legal practitioner who has spent considerable years advising on real estate transactions, documentation, due diligence and regulatory compliance, I strongly believe that building collapse is not merely an engineering problem; it is equally a legal, regulatory, institutional and governance problem.

We cannot continue to treat building collapses as isolated tragedies when there are systemic weaknesses that must be addressed. First, there must be strict enforcement of building control regulations. Planning approvals should not be treated as mere documents obtained to satisfy administrative requirements. They must reflect the actual structural design, approved number of floors, intended use and technical specifications of a development.

Second, regulatory authorities must strengthen their monitoring and inspection mechanisms throughout the construction process. Compliance should not end with the issuance of a building permit. There must be mandatory inspections at critical construction stages, including foundation works, structural framing and completion.

Third, professionals involved in building development must be held accountable. Architects, structural engineers, builders, developers and other relevant professionals must operate strictly within their professional responsibilities.

Fourth, there must be greater transparency in the building approval process. The public should be able to verify whether a development has obtained the necessary approvals and whether those approvals remain valid.

Fifth, government must strengthen the capacity and independence of building control agencies. Regulatory officers must be adequately trained, equipped and protected from undue interference.

Finally, there must be meaningful consequences for violations. Where investigations establish criminal negligence, corruption, fraudulent approvals or other offences, the appropriate legal processes must follow.

My position is that no building should be allowed to rise above the law, irrespective of the financial capacity, political influence or social standing of its developer. We must move from reacting to building collapses to preventing them through effective regulation, professional accountability and consistent enforcement.

It has also been observed that nobody has been convicted for building collapse in Nigeria. What is your take?

If, after several tragic building collapses and the loss of numerous innocent lives, we are still struggling to secure convictions against those found criminally responsible, then we have a serious accountability problem. However, I would distinguish between the absence of convictions in particular high-profile cases and a blanket assertion that nobody has ever been convicted for a building collapse in Nigeria. Such a claim requires verification against judicial records.

Nevertheless, the larger concern remains valid: why does it appear that building collapses occur repeatedly without sufficiently visible legal consequences?

As a lawyer, I understand that criminal liability cannot be presumed merely because a building collapsed. Investigators must establish the relevant offence, identify the persons legally responsible and produce admissible evidence sufficient to secure a conviction. That said, where evidence reveals gross negligence, fraudulent representations, deliberate disregard of stop-work orders, corruption or other criminal conduct, those responsible should face prosecution under the applicable laws.

We must also recognise that accountability goes beyond criminal prosecution. Civil liability, professional disciplinary proceedings, regulatory sanctions and compensation for victims are equally important. I would advocate the establishment or strengthening of specialised, multidisciplinary building-collapse investigation mechanisms involving structural engineers, building control professionals, legal practitioners and relevant law enforcement agencies. Investigation reports should not simply be submitted and forgotten. Their recommendations must be tracked, implemented and, where appropriate, form the basis of prosecution.

There is also a need to examine whether existing laws provide adequate sanctions and whether institutional delays are undermining enforcement. Justice must not end with the demolition of a collapsed structure or the publication of an investigation report. Justice must extend to accountability, compensation and preventive reforms. When violations attract predictable consequences, compliance becomes a necessity rather than an option.

There is much talk and an increasing number of conferences on real estate regulation. Do you think this is necessary?

Absolutely. In fact, I believe the conversation about real estate regulation is long overdue.

Nigeria’s real estate sector has experienced significant growth, attracting developers, investors, estate agents, marketers, financial institutions and other professionals. Unfortunately, this growth has not always been accompanied by corresponding improvements in transparency, accountability and regulatory compliance.

We continue to witness cases involving fraudulent land sales, multiple allocations, defective titles, misleading property advertisements, unapproved developments, abandoned projects, contractual disputes and investments that expose unsuspecting purchasers to substantial financial losses. These are not merely commercial challenges; they are symptoms of weaknesses in our regulatory and governance structures.

However, I must emphasise that Nigeria does not necessarily suffer from a complete absence of laws. In many instances, our greater challenge is ineffective implementation, fragmented regulation and inadequate institutional coordination.

Different government agencies exercise regulatory responsibilities over land administration, physical planning, building control, professional practice and consumer protection. Unfortunately, these responsibilities are not always sufficiently coordinated. This creates opportunities for regulatory arbitrage, duplication and exploitation.

As the founder and president of the Female Lawyers in Real Estate Practice Association, FELIREP, I have consistently advocated a real estate ecosystem where legal compliance, professional competence and investor protection are treated as essential foundations of sustainable development. We must also recognise the important role of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act, 2018, particularly in addressing misleading representations, unfair contractual practices and consumer protection concerns in property transactions, subject to its applicable provisions. Conferences and stakeholder engagements are therefore necessary, but they must produce measurable outcomes.

We do not need conferences that merely identify problems year after year. We need conferences that translate professional dialogue into regulatory reforms, institutional collaboration and practical solutions. That is one of the central objectives behind FELIREP’s forthcoming annual conference.

How can regulation be implemented to halt fraudulent activities in the sector without hurting its growth?

I believe effective regulation and economic growth are not mutually exclusive. On the contrary, well-designed regulation can stimulate investment by creating confidence, predictability and stability.

The objective should not be to overregulate the sector but to regulate intelligently.

First, regulatory requirements must be clear, transparent and accessible. Developers, investors and practitioners should understand their obligations without navigating unnecessarily complicated administrative processes. Second, we must embrace risk-based regulation. The level of regulatory scrutiny should reflect the nature and potential risks of a transaction or development. Large-scale off-plan developments involving substantial public investment, for example, may require more extensive disclosure and monitoring than relatively straightforward transactions.

Third, we must strengthen developer accountability, particularly in off-plan property transactions. From my professional experience advising purchasers and reviewing development agreements, I have observed situations where buyers are expected to make substantial payments before critical regulatory approvals, title documentation or project safeguards have been satisfactorily established.

This exposes investors to avoidable risks. I would therefore advocate stronger mandatory disclosure requirements, appropriate safeguards for purchasers’ funds, transparent project timelines and enforceable contractual obligations.

Fourth, technology should be deployed to simplify land verification, planning approvals, developer registration and regulatory monitoring.

Fifth, there must be meaningful stakeholder engagement. Government should consult lawyers, developers, professional bodies, investors, consumer groups and other industry participants before introducing major regulatory reforms. Finally, we must avoid multiple taxation, duplicated licensing requirements and arbitrary enforcement practices that unnecessarily increase the cost of doing business.

Regulation should make it easier to do the right thing and increasingly difficult to profit from doing the wrong thing. A properly regulated real estate market will attract more credible developers, institutional investors and diaspora investment because people are more willing to invest where their rights and investments are protected.

How would you rate the participation of women in real estate? What are their major achievements?

The participation of women in Nigeria’s real estate sector has evolved significantly over the years, and I am particularly encouraged by the increasing number of women occupying leadership positions across different segments of the industry.

Today, women are making remarkable contributions as real estate developers, investors, estate surveyors and valuers, architects, legal practitioners, property managers, construction professionals, entrepreneurs and policymakers.

We have also witnessed the emergence of women-led real estate companies, professional associations, investment platforms and educational initiatives that are contributing to the growth and professionalization of the sector.

However, while these achievements deserve recognition, I believe there is still considerable room for improvement, particularly in the areas of access to finance, leadership representation, technical capacity development and participation in major investment and policy decisions. One important area that deserves greater attention is the role of female legal practitioners in real estate development.

Real estate transactions are not merely about buying, selling or marketing properties. They involve complex legal issues relating to ownership, title verification, regulatory approvals, investment structuring, contractual obligations, dispute resolution and risk management.

Unfortunately, the contributions of legal practitioners are sometimes underestimated until disputes arise or investments are threatened.

This was one of the professional gaps that informed my decision to establish the Female Lawyers in Real Estate Practice Association, FELIREP, on November 29, 2020.

Having worked in-house in a real estate development company for approximately eight years, I witnessed several challenges associated with property transactions, documentation, regulatory compliance and investment protection.

I became convinced that lawyers, particularly female lawyers with an interest in real estate practice, needed a stronger professional platform through which they could develop specialised competencies, contribute to industry reforms and provide greater value to the sector.

Through FELIREP, we are working to strengthen the capacity, visibility and professional relevance of female lawyers within the real estate ecosystem.

Our objective is not simply to increase the number of women participating in real estate but to ensure that women are adequately equipped to influence standards, protect investments, contribute to policy formulation and occupy strategic leadership positions.

We also encourage collaboration between female lawyers and other professionals because sustainable real estate development requires multidisciplinary expertise.

For me, the greatest achievement of women in real estate is not merely that more women are entering the industry, but that women are increasingly becoming decision-makers, innovators, employers, investors and advocates for positive institutional change.

Nevertheless, we must continue to create opportunities for mentorship, professional training, access to capital and leadership development.

I look forward to a real estate sector where women’s participation is measured not only by numerical representation but also by the quality and significance of their contributions.

What is the forthcoming FELIREP conference all about? What is it all about?

The forthcoming 3rd Annual Conference of the Female Lawyers in Real Estate Practice Association, FELIREP, is particularly significant because it coincides with our sixth anniversary as an association.

The conference is scheduled to hold November 26, 2026, at Four Points by Sheraton, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The theme was deliberately chosen because we believe that many of the challenges confronting Nigeria’s real estate sector are connected to weaknesses in regulation, access to justice and institutional governance.

Over the years, we have witnessed recurring cases of fraudulent land transactions, defective property titles, abandoned developments, misleading investment representations, building collapses, regulatory non-compliance and prolonged property disputes.

The question we are asking is: How can Nigeria build a real estate sector where investors are protected, developers operate responsibly, regulators perform effectively and justice is accessible when disputes arise?

The conference seeks to provide a credible platform for addressing these issues through constructive engagement among key stakeholders.

We are bringing together distinguished members of the judiciary, senior legal practitioners, government regulators, real estate developers, investors, policymakers, professional associations and other industry stakeholders.

We are particularly honoured that the Honourable Chief Judge of Lagos State, Hon. Justice Kazeem Olanrewaju Alogba, is expected to deliver the keynote address.

The conference will examine the relationship between effective regulation and sustainable real estate development, the role of the judiciary in protecting property rights and resolving disputes, and the importance of institutional accountability. As an association, we are committed to ensuring that our advocacy extends beyond conference halls into continuous professional development, institutional engagement and practical contributions to the real estate sector.

Our vision is to promote a real estate ecosystem where transparency is encouraged, fraudulent practices are discouraged, investors can transact with confidence and the rule of law remains central to property development.

We want to move the conversation from identifying the problems in Nigeria’s real estate sector to building the institutional solutions required to address them. I therefore encourage legal practitioners, developers, investors, regulators, estate professionals and other stakeholders to participate in this important conversation. The future of Nigeria’s real estate sector is a collective responsibility, and no single profession or institution can achieve the necessary reforms in isolation.

How is the adoption of technology transforming the real estate sector?

Technology is gradually transforming the Nigerian real estate sector, particularly in the areas of property marketing, investment opportunities, land administration, transaction management and professional service delivery.

Today, prospective purchasers can explore property listings, participate in virtual inspections, communicate with developers and access investment information without necessarily visiting a physical office. We are also witnessing the emergence of property technology platforms, digital property management systems, geographic information systems and electronic documentation processes.

These innovations have the potential to improve efficiency, reduce transaction costs and expand access to real estate opportunities.

However, as a legal practitioner specialising in real estate documentation, due diligence and risk management, I believe technology must be accompanied by adequate legal and regulatory safeguards.

For instance, the fact that a property is advertised on a sophisticated digital platform does not automatically establish that the seller possesses a valid title or that the development has obtained the necessary regulatory approvals.

Similarly, virtual property inspections cannot entirely replace physical verification, technical assessments and comprehensive legal due diligence. Technology can simplify property transactions, but it cannot replace the legal certainty required to protect those transactions.

One area where I believe technology can make a particularly significant difference is land administration.

The digitisation of land records, title searches, registration processes and planning approvals can reduce delays, improve transparency and limit opportunities for document manipulation and fraudulent transactions. I would also like to see greater integration between land registries, planning authorities, building control agencies and other relevant institutions. Such integration could enable prospective investors and their professional advisers to verify critical information more efficiently. Artificial intelligence also presents opportunities for improving document review, regulatory compliance monitoring, property valuation analysis and investment risk assessment. Nevertheless, AI-generated findings must be independently verified, especially where legal rights, property ownership and substantial financial investments are involved.

Another important issue is data protection and cybersecurity. As property transactions become increasingly digital, developers, agents, lawyers and property technology companies must pay greater attention to the protection of personal information, financial records and confidential transaction documents. Compliance with applicable data protection laws, including the Nigeria Data Protection Act, 2023, is therefore essential.

We must also address the growing risks of online property fraud, fake listings, impersonation, manipulated documentation and misleading digital advertisements.

In my view, the future of real estate practice will require professionals who understand not only property law and commercial transactions but also the technological systems through which those transactions are conducted.

This is one of the reasons I remain passionate about specialised professional education and capacity development.

Through my work in real estate legal advisory and professional training, I continue to emphasise the importance of equipping practitioners with the knowledge and practical skills necessary to respond to emerging industry risks.

My position is simple: Technology should make real estate transactions faster, safer and more transparent, not merely faster. When properly deployed within a credible legal and regulatory framework, technology can strengthen investor confidence, improve government revenue administration, reduce fraud and contribute meaningfully to the sustainable growth of Nigeria’s real estate sector.

What’s your closing remarks?

Nigeria’s real estate sector holds enormous potential for economic growth, employment generation, wealth creation and national development. However, that potential cannot be fully realised without strengthening the legal, regulatory and institutional foundations upon which the sector operates.

As a real estate legal practitioner, real estate due diligence expert, and a real estate risk analyst, I remain convinced that the future of the industry must be built on four essential pillars: regulation, justice, good governance and professional accountability.

We must create an environment where responsible developers can thrive, investors can transact with confidence, professionals are held to appropriate standards and citizens are protected from fraudulent and unsafe practices.

That is the future we are advocating through FELIREP, and it is a future that requires the collective commitment of government, the judiciary, legal practitioners, developers, investors and every other stakeholder in the real estate ecosystem.

A thriving real estate sector should not be measured solely by the number of buildings constructed or the volume of investments attracted, but also by the safety of those buildings, the integrity of transactions, the protection of property rights and the confidence of the people who invest in them.