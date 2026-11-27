The Chancellor of Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo, Dr Tunde Afolabi has said no brilliant young mind should be denied the opportunity to fulfil its potential simply because of economic disadvantage.

Afolabi , who is also the chairman of the board of directors of Ibadan Electricity District Company, IBEDC ,stated this in his address at the 18th Convocation Ceremony of the university held on Thursday in Oyo.

The Chancellor said his professional journey in science, industry and enterprise has strengthened his conviction on how knowledge, technical competence, innovation and perseverance contribute to the development of industries and nations.

He said the understanding has shaped his longstanding commitment to educational development and philanthropy through the Josephus Foundation, which supports educational opportunities, particularly for deserving young people whose ambitions might otherwise be limited by financial circumstances.

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The Chancellor, reiterated his committment to advancing the institution, adding that the aspiration must be to build a university recognised not merely for the number of graduates it produces, but for the quality of its scholarship, the character of its students and the relevance of its contributions to society.

He said the rapidly changing world demands that universities embrace innovation, research, entrepreneurship and practical learning, noting that advances in science, technology and artificial intelligence are transforming industries and creating new opportunities.

He stressed that sustained investment in educational infrastructure, research facilities, staff development and student welfare is equally important, adding that the responsibility for building great universities cannot rest on management or government alone.

Afolabi , therefore appealed to alumni, benefactors and friends of the university to continue supporting its development.

“Every convocation reminds me of the extraordinary power of education to transform lives and shape the destiny of nations. I have always believed that education is one of the greatest investments we can make in humanity.

“Buildings may age, businesses may experience changing fortunes, and material possessions may diminish in value, but knowledge, character and the capacity to think independently remain enduring assets that can benefit generations.

“I firmly believe that no brilliant young mind should be denied the opportunity to fulfil its potential simply because of economic disadvantage. When we support a student’s education, we do more than assist one individual. We strengthen a family, empower a community and invest in the future of our nation.

“Nigeria needs graduates who are not only academically competent but also morally upright; individuals who possess the knowledge to solve problems and the integrity to use that knowledge responsibly.

“Our graduates must therefore be equipped not only with academic qualifications but also with creativity, adaptability and the capacity to address real challenges.

“It requires the collective commitment of proprietors, governing bodies, alumni, corporate organisations, philanthropists and other stakeholders.

“A scholarship can change the course of a student’s life, a well-equipped laboratory can inspire discoveries and an investment in research can produce solutions that benefit society for generations,” Afolabi said.

Charging the graduands, Afolabi said the day marks an important milestone, but also the beginning of greater responsibilities.

“The world you are entering will test not only your knowledge but also your character, resilience and determination. From my own experience, I have learnt that lasting success requires more than intelligence or ambition. It demands discipline, integrity, hard work, perseverance, and a willingness to keep learning.

“Don’t let temporary setbacks define the limits of your aspirations. Be courageous enough to pursue worthwhile goals, humble enough to learn from others and disciplined enough to remain committed to excellence,” he added.

He also encouraged them to cultivate an entrepreneurial mindset, building on the solid foundation laid by the Entrepreneurial section of the university, regardless of their chosen career path.

“Learn to identify problems, recognise opportunities and create value. Our nation possesses enormous potential, and its future will depend significantly on the creativity, enterprise and determination of young people like you,” Afolabi said.

He congratulated the honorary degree awardees,including financial expert, Mr Kayode Falowo and historian Professor Toyin Falola, on the well-deserved honour.

Also speaking, the Vice-Chancellor of the university , Professor Ebunoluwa Oduwole, said the convocation marks another milestone in the university’s history, celebrating graduands whose success came through diligence, resilience and determination to excel.

She said the university, founded on Christian principles, has upheld a tradition of integrating spiritual formation with academic rigour, producing graduates who are not only intellectually capable but also morally grounded and committed to serving humanity.

“At this Convocation, we will award degrees to 2,009 undergraduates. In the undergraduate category, 116 graduands will receive First Class Honours; 1,207 Second Class Honours (Upper Division); 693 Second Class Honours (Lower Division); and 45 Third Class,” Oduwole said.

“In addition, we will be graduating 155 Postgraduate Diploma, 1,812 Masters and 68 PhD,” she added.

She charged the graduands to use their knowledge to uplift communities, champion justice and pursue excellence with humility.

“Let the values of Ajayi Crowther University, including integrity, compassion, and service to humanity, guide you,” Oduwole said.

In his speech Convocation lecturer, Senator Olorunnimbe Mamora charged the newly graduated students to see themselves as problem solvers and not just job seekers.

Speaking on the topic ,” Youth Mental Health and Purpose: Thriving in a Volatile World”, he

stressed the need for them to acquire new skills, values, build confidence, develop good character, keep dignity and not sacrifice their integrity.

Mamora further stressed the need for Nigerian youths to protect their mental health, take their health seriously, stay away from drugs and drug abuse, and choose good friends.

He also charged the youths to ask themselves what they can offer Nigeria, adding that the country needs a generation that would create opportunities and not a generation waiting for opportunities.