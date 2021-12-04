Contrary to an earlier report that there was a bomb explosion at the Maiduguri airport, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has declared untrue the insinuation.

The General Manager, Corporate Affairs, FAAN, Mrs Henrietta Yakubu, in a statement on Saturday described the report as false insisting there was neither an explosion nor any attack at the airport.

According to Yakubu: “The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) hereby wishes to notify passengers and the general public that there was neither an explosion nor intrusion at the Maiduguri airport. The airport was not targeted, and is not under any attack whatsoever.”

FAAN in the statement assured travellers of commitment to safety and security around the airport.

Though it was gathered that there was an explosion recorded in the town, but the explosion did not occur near the airport but occurred at a residential estate in the town.

The mortar bomb was said to have exploded at the 1,000 Housing estate, located along the Maiduguri-Damaturu expressway with twelve houses affected without casualty.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…No bomb explosion No bomb explosion

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…No bomb explosion No bomb explosion