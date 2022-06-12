No better alternative to democracy ― Bauchi governor

Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed has declared that there is no better alternative to democracy as a form of government that gives the people the right to choose who to govern them and how they want to be governed.

According to the governor, “it is this democratic right of choice that puts elected governments at both the national and state levels on their toes so as not to incur the wrath of the electorate by being voted out of power during the period of elections.”

Bala Mohammed made the assertion in his goodwill message to the people of the state in celebrating the 2022 Democracy Day saying that, “that we are today celebrating the 23rd Democracy Day is a testimony to the fact that democratic governance has not only been firmly rooted but has also come to stay in Nigeria.”

He said that “it is gratifying to note that the primary elections of all the political parties preparatory to the 2023 general elections were conducted peacefully. This is a testimony of the entrenchment of democratic values and norms in our political system.”

He added that “It is my hope that this attribute would be replicated during the 2023 general elections. I appeal to political parties and contestants of various elective offices to prevail on their members and supporters to be law-abiding and peaceful in the conduct of their electioneering campaigns.”

He reminded the people saying that “as you will all recall, Democracy Day used to be observed on the 29th of May, of every year. However, the date was changed to 12th June in 2018 by the Federal Government in honour of late Chief M.K.O. Abiola as the truly democratically elected President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria during the election held on 12th June 1993.”

“Without wanting to sound immodest, I make bold to say that since we came on board as a government in 2019 courtesy of the mandate given to us by the good people of Bauchi State we have justified the confidence reposed in us by executing various developmental projects for the social-economic wellbeing of the people of the State,” the governor stated.