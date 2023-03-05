By: Aliyu Abdulkareem

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, on Sunday has asked Nigerians to leave celebrities alone, as they are not INEC, and can’t determine election results.

Making this known via his Instagram page, he said even celebrities fight over choice of candidate.

He referenced a post by Influencer Tunde Ednut about Dangote congratulating President-elect, Tinubu, said many people in the comment section were praising Dangote for having good business strategies.

“But If it was a celebrity that congratulated Tinubu by now insults will be flying up and down. e go dey collect woto woto.

“Even celebrities are fighting themselves over choice of candidate. Nigerians Zukwanuike. Una too do.

“I know the outcome of the election is still hurting a lot of people and it’s understandable, but we all need to calm down. Leave celebrities alone.

No be celebrities spoil Nigeria.

“Everyone has a right to support any candidate of their choice. No matter how good your candidate is, he or she will never be everybody’s candidate.

“You have to get used to it and respect each other’s choices. That’s democracy. Celebrities no be INEC.

“Also note this, not all support is done because of money. Some people support a candidate because they believe in the candidate’s vision, some support because the candidate has also supported them in the past, some do it because they just like the candidate.

“But whatever the reason is, everyone’s choice must be respected.





“Also, Celebrities are not decision makers in the country. The decision makers are the people in power. So dragging celebrities because of decisions made by the leaders doesn’t make any sense. It’s a waste of time and energy. Misplaced priorities.

“If a political office holder is not doing well hold him or her accountable. It is the duty of every citizen to demand good governance, not the duty of celebrities alone.

“Let’s stop fighting each other and learn to coexist peacefully irrespective of our diverse views and choices. Love and peace always,” he wrote.