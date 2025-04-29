No attempted Boko Haram invasion in Oyo, trending video is outdated — Police

The Oyo State Police Command has assured residents and the general public that, contrary to a trending video, there is no attempted invasion of Oyo State by Boko Haram elements.

Tribune Online gathered that in a recently circulated video, which went viral, articulated trucks loaded with motorcycles, guns, and alleged Boko Haram members were reported to have been intercepted on a road within the state.

However, the Command has clarified that the footage is a recycled clip from 2022 and not a recent event, as depicted.

The Command’s Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Adewale Osifeso, in a statement, reassured the public that the content of the video does not pose a current threat to the safety and security of the Pacesetter State.

The PPRO stated, “The re-emergence of this video, particularly during a period of enhanced security, suggests a deliberate attempt by certain individuals with malicious intent, seeking to spread falsehoods and incite fear and unrest within the community.

“To further substantiate our claim regarding the video’s outdated nature, we note that the Divisional Crime Officer (DCO) at the Ilero Divisional Police Headquarters, DSP Segun Adeyemo, who appeared briefly in the video, retired from the Nigeria Police Force in August 2024 after a long period of meritorious service.

“In light of this, we kindly request that the public refrain from circulating outdated video content pertaining to issues that have already been resolved.

“Additionally, we strongly encourage citizens to adopt a cautious approach when sharing information, ensuring that it is thoroughly verified through credible sources before dissemination on social media and other platforms, thereby mitigating the risk of public alarm and disruption to social order.”

The Command, while calling for responsible reporting, also urged the public to remain vigilant and disregard such misleading claims.

It further reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all residents in the state.

