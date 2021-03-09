No attack on any police station, says Zamfara police

Zamfara State Police Command has said there was no attack on any of its police stations, formations or security outfits as it has been trending on social media.

It also denied that a policeman was killed by gunmen during the attack.

This was contained in a statement issued by the spokesman of the command SP Shehu Mohammed to newsmen on Tuesday.

The statement noted that the video clip currently trending on social media is a calculated attempt by unscrupulous elements to cause apprehension in the state.

The police revealed that the motive behind the fake video clip is to malign and ridicule the good image of the state.

“From the crime statistics of the command, no police station/formation or any security outfit in the state that was attacked by bandits or any group of criminals in the last two years.

“Therefore members of the public are enjoined to disregard the video clip and go about their legitimate businesses.

“The command is using this medium to further warn against spreading false information, especially on security matters.

“Any person or group found in connection with this crime will be arrested, investigated and prosecuted according to the law of the land,” the police stated.

