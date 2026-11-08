No amount of intimidation will stop Nigerians from deciding 2027 polls — ADC PCC

The African Democratic Congress Presidential Campaign Council (ADC-PCC) has declared that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will lose the 2027 presidential election, insisting that intimidation, violence and manipulation of democratic institutions cannot prevent his exit from office.

The Council also raised concerns about the judiciary and the deployment of security agencies, and called for a free and fair contest.

The Director of Media and Publicity of the ADC-PCC, Kola Ologbondiyan, stated this on Sunday in Abuja, warning that attacks on opposition members and supporters across the country posed a serious threat to Nigeria’s democracy.

Ologbondiyan cited reports of the killing of several members of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) in Delta State, allegedly following an attack on the party’s campaign venue by suspected thugs.

He said the incident was part of what he described as a disturbing pattern of violence against opposition parties, particularly members of the ADC, NDC and Allied Peoples Movement (APM), in Kaduna, Kogi, Katsina, Kebbi and Sokoto states.

Describing the incidents as an assault on democratic freedoms, the ADC-PCC spokesman said they should not be treated as normal politics.

The Council further raised concerns over the preparedness and neutrality of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), alleging that the commission’s voter register database had been compromised and that persons sympathetic to the APC had been deployed to sensitive positions within the electoral body.

It also alleged that security agencies were being used to harass, arrest and intimidate opposition members across the country.

Ologbondiyan expressed particular concern over the alleged involvement of a serving director of a security agency in the APC Presidential Campaign Council as a co-director of National Security and Intelligence, describing the development as a violation of the law establishing the agency.

According to him, the alleged use of state institutions against political opponents reflected a government more interested in retaining power than submitting itself to a credible electoral contest.

The ADC-PCC maintained that alleged manipulation of judicial processes and electoral institutions would not guarantee President Tinubu’s re-election, warning that Nigerians would resist any attempt to impose a president through what it described as compromised judicial decisions or electoral fraud.

It called on Nigerians to remain vigilant and prepare to defend their votes, democratic rights and constitutional freedoms ahead of the 2027 general election.

The Council also urged the international community, civil society organisations, religious leaders and traditional institutions to pay closer attention to what it described as the deteriorating political and security environment in the country.

It warned that silence in the face of alleged political violence could embolden those undermining democratic institutions.

The ADC-PCC equally appealed to security agencies to remain politically neutral, stressing that their allegiance should be to the Constitution and the Nigerian people rather than to any political party or individual.

The Council insisted that the 2027 presidential election must be allowed to reflect the genuine will of Nigerians, declaring that no amount of intimidation, violence or alleged institutional manipulation would stop the electorate from deciding the country’s political future.