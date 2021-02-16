No amount of falsehoods will distract governance in Ebonyi ― Gov Umahi

Ebonyi State Governor David Umahi has maintained that no amount of stories, falsehoods from the opposition will distract the governance of the state.

He charged his party members to desist from attacking the opposition, stressing that he will use projects to punish all those that do not wish the state well.

Umahi stated this at Unu-ofuruku polling unit in Uburu while revalidating his APC membership.

The governor also commended President Mohammadu Buhari for approving N6 billion to kick-start limestone grinding in order to support fertilizer plant in the state.

He also noted that the president also approved N400million for the full evaluation of salt deposit to build hypochloride solution for water treatment.

He said: “There is no amount of stories, no amount of falsehoods that will make me distracted at all. From here, I am going to inspect my projects and it can never stop it. And so these projects are a punishment to those who don’t wish us well and that is what they will continue to do.

“We are at the next level and South East has since moved on. South East is APC. Just a few days ago, Mr President approved N6 billion for us to start limestone grinding to support our fertilizer plant.

“Just two days ago Mr President approved N400 million for us to do full evaluation of our salt deposits so that we can build hypochloride solution for the entire water treatment in Nigeria, table salt and also commercial usage. I became a sacrifice so that Igbo may regroup at the centre.”

