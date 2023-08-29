The National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has ratified the expulsion of the party’s Founder and Board of Trustees (BoT) Chief Boniface Aniebonam and the national publicity Secretary Agbo Major over anti-party activities and setting up of parallel BoT, NWC and state chapters of the party.

The announcement was made during the NEC meeting presided over by the acting national chairman Abba Kawu Alli held at the Bolingo Hotel Abuja on Tuesday.

Kawu Alli had in a statement he signed on Friday, August 25, said the duo were suspended following their unruly activities and behaviour especially Aniebonam who he said has abrogated more power to himself and saw the NNPP as his political platform and personal estate, reversed decisions of the National Working Committee and even those decisions ratified and adopted by the party’s NEC.

According to the NEC, the suspension was with immediate effect pending the outcome of investigations by the disciplinary committee of the party.

The acting national chairman said the NEC was aimed at restructuring and charting a new course for the party and bringing every member under one umbrella while he urged those who have won elections on the platform of the party to be good ambassadors as well as emulate the national leader and presidential candidate, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, who was absent at the NEC meeting.

Details later…

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

NAF Airstrikes hit illegal refineries, militants’ camps in Cross Rivers — Spokesperson

Several Airstrikes conducted by the Air component of Operation Delta Safe (OPDS) have successfully destroyed three illegal refining sites in Rivers State and three militant/pirates camps in Cross River State, respectively...….…





Tinubu’s academic journey should baffle Nigerians — Atiku

Former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, has raised fresh worries about the academic journey of President Bola Tinubu, which has no evidence of primary or secondary school qualifications, saying that all well-meaning Nigerians should be confused by it..……

Oil Theft: Fubara faults FG for awarding security surveillance to individual

Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara has faulted the Federal Government of Nigeria for awarding contracts for security/surveillance of oil pipelines to an individual or a few persons asserting that the development won’t help the fight against oil theft......…

HPV Types 16, 18 cause 70 per cent cervical cancer in women — WHO

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), Human papillomavirus (HPV) types 16 and 18 cause at least 70 per cent of cervical cancers and pre-cancerous cervical lesions among women of childbearing age..……

FLICKERS: Obi, Atiku, Tinubu: Judgment day beckons

The Nigerian Presidential Election Petition Court has reserved its judgment. Apprehension and expectation are playing hide and seek in the air. Judgment Day is here. Theologians, writers and musicians have painted poignant colours of the judgment day….…

EDITORIAL: The Isese ban in Ilorin

ON the face of it, the Kwara State Police Command has shown prudence in warning traditional worshippers from across the country to stay away from Ilorin and desist from holding this year’s version of the annual Isese Day celebrations in the Kwara State capital...…