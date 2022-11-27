NNPP national treasurer dumps party on personal grounds, to announce next move soon

The National Treasurer of the New New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Shehu Barau Ningi, on Saturday announced his formal resignation from the party.

He also announced his relinquishing the position of national treasurer of the party forthwith.

The development was contained in a terse letter he personally signed which was addressed to the Chairman of the NNPP in his Ningi Ward, Ningi Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

A copy of the letter dated November 25, 2022 and titled: “Resignation as member and National Treasurer of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP)” was obtained by our correspondent.

The letter was also copied to the NNPP Chairman, Ningi LGA; Chairman, Bauchi State Chapter; the National Chairman, the NNPP Presidential Candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso and Engineer Buba Galadima.

Ningi who is not new to dumping one political party for another since 2003 stated that he was leaving his position and membership of the party for “personal reasons.”

The one-time Bauchi State Chairman of the NNPP simply wrote: “For personal reasons, I wish to inform you of my decision to resign from the party (the NNPP) as a member and, concomitantly, as the National Treasurer, with effect from today, Friday, November 25.”





When contacted on the phone by our correspondent on Sunday, a friendly Ningi confirmed the development but refused to give further clarification.

When asked about the next move and what party he may likely join ahead of the 2023 general elections, he simply said: “Very soon, I will let you and the general public know my next move, possibly within next weeks.”

Recall that Ningi was a member of defunct All Peoples Party (APP) which later became All Nigerian Peoples Party (ANPP) under which he served as Commissioner of Finance during the first tenure of former Governor of Bauchi State, Isa Yuguda.

He was a founding member of CPC which he led during the merger that formed the APC in 2015, he later dumped the party and joined the PRP which he again dumped and went back to the APC before joining the NNPP.

He was a member of the All Progressives Congress and later became a Commissioner of Budget and Planning under the administration of Mohammed Abubakar, resigned from his appointment on December 23, 2016, claiming that he was being “marginalised” by the governor.

He joined the People’s Redemption Party (PRP) in the state and later became the PRP Chairman in Bauchi State but on October 17, 2020, in a letter addressed to the National Chairman of the PRP, Falalu Bello, he declared that he was resigning as a member and Chairman of the party in Bauchi State.

Meanwhile, the Special Assistant to the President Muhammadu Buhari on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, has celebrated the exit of Ningi from the NNPP.

In a tweet on Saturday night, the presidential aide said that he was hopeful that Barau Ningi would join the APC again.

The tweet read: “The NNPP National Treasurer, Shehu Barau Ningi, has dumped the party. We hope to welcome him to our great party, the APC.”