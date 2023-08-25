The National Publicity Secretary of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Dr Agbo Major, dismissed the purported rumour of the Founder/Board of Trustees chairman of the party, Boniface Okechukwu Aniebonam, and himself as a nullity and abuse of power by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the NNPP.

The party’s spokesperson said the elaborate meeting of the board has been fixed for Monday, August 28, 2023, in Lagos to take crucial decisions on the illegalities being perpetrated by the NWC, which he referred to as scenes from Nollywood or Hollywood.

He said the crisis bedevilling the party was a result of the vicious attempts by the party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, to hijack the party, which is not in agreement with the founder’s insistence that the rule of law and constitutional order be maintained in every decision.

“The news of the purported suspension of the Founder and Chairman, Board of Trustees, of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Dr Boniface Okechukwu Aniebonam, and the National Publicity Secretary, Dr Agbo Major, should be disregarded as a huge comic show expected only from Nollywood or Hollywood.

“While an elaborate meeting of the Board is fixed for Monday, August 28, 2023, in Lagos to take crucial decisions on the illegalities perpetrated by the power-crazy NWC, I urge media men to treat the purported suspension of the Founder and Co-Founder not even like a pinch of salt.

“The powers of the BOT of the NNPP, as clearly spelt out in our constitution, vest enormous authority to call to order any officer of the party who acts in variance with the constitution.

The long-drawn dagger that has brought the party down to this level is traceable to the vicious attempts made by the erstwhile presidential candidate, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, to hijack the party, whose interests do not seem to be in agreement with the Founder’s insistence that the rule of law and constitutional order be maintained in all decisions.

“The Board would react fully after the meeting in Lagos on Monday,” a statement signed by Agbo Major read.

