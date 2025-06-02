NNPP mourns death of 22 Kano athletes

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has described as a “colossal loss” the tragic death of 22 athletes from Kano State who recently lost their lives in an accident.

In a statement by the party’s national publicity secretary, Ladipo Johnson, the NNPP expressed deep sadness over the tragedy, describing the deceased as patriots who proudly represented Kano State at the recently concluded National Sports Festival in Abeokuta, Ogun State, and demonstrated dedication and strong performances throughout the event.

The statement lamented the sheer number of lives lost, noting that the athletes died in their prime, leaving behind unfulfilled potential, which is a devastating loss to their families and the state.

“It was really shocking, but now we have to find the strength to cope with this monumental tragedy. It is very sad, and we duly commiserate with the families and the government of Kano State over the horrendous death of our young athletes, who felt honoured representing their state at the National Sports Festival in Ogun State but could not make it back home safely on account of that black day.

“They lost their lives in a monumental tragedy, but we will continue to remember them as patriots who died for the greater glory of Kano State. May their great souls rest in peace.”

The statement also quoted NNPP national chairman, Dr Ajuji Ahmed, expressing his condolences to the victims’ families and the government of Kano State.

“The death of the young athletes was gruesome and disheartening and a major concern to all of us, not only in Kano State but also as a nation. It is a national tragedy.

“Their death should not be in vain, as measures should be put in place to immortalise them as dedicated patriots of Kano State. Our thoughts and prayers are with their families and the government of Kano State at this very difficult period as we wish the dead peaceful rest,” Ajuji stated.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE