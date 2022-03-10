NNPP inaugurates caretaker committee in Benue

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) which claimed to be a third force that will emerge as an alternative to PDP, APC was on Thursday inaugurated in Benue State.

The party National Legal Adviser, Professor Bem Angwe stated this while inaugurating the state caretaker committee in Makurdi.

Angwe also said that it would hold its ward congress next week Tuesday.

Explaining how the party was revived said it was to serve as an alternative and give succour to Nigerians.

Angwe, one time Executive Secretary, National Human Rights Commission said that the party was poised to bring a message of hope for Nigerians and Benue people and stressed that the party was out to change the narrative of politics in Nigeria and Benue.

He said, “The party represents the voice of the voiceless, those in pains, the hungry, the rejected. It is a divine party formed 21 years ago but it remained hidden. It was founded by Boniface Okechukwu. It was a conglomeration of the National Movement of Nigeria (NMN) people with like minds.

“We needed to have a platform as the movement was not a political party. The ideology and core values of the NMN was in consonance with NNPP and we drafted a document for its fusion and an agreement was signed.

“For all the parties that have won election in the country, they have always had a connection with Benue. There is strong anticipation that a third force will emerge as an alternative to PDP and APC. Benue plays a strong role in this new wave, true leadership and it will come from NNPP. It is our responsibility to own the party. We will not ask anyone to join us, they will do so voluntarily.

“We stand for justice and equity. You deserve a good quality lifestyle and the party will make sure you have your entitlement. We will not suppress anyone but live up to your own personal expectations. We will recognise the youths and women and put them in positions. We will put the right environment for good living. We will not give recognition to money bags.”