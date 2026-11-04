NNPP drags INEC, 45 lawmakers to court

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has dragged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), alongside 45 lawmakers before the Federal High Court in Abuja over the defection of lawmakers elected on its platform in 2023, without completing resignation processes, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported.

The suit, filed through the party’s counsel, Lex Firma LP, sought judicial interpretation and enforcement of constitutional provisions governing the defection of elected legislators from the political parties on whose platforms they secured their mandates.

According to an affidavit filed in support of the originating summons, the NNPP is challenging the alleged defection of 45 lawmakers comprising members of the Kano State House of Assembly, the House of Representatives and Senators who were elected on its platform in the 2023 general elections.

The party alleged that the affected lawmakers abandoned the NNPP and joined the other political parties while still occupying the legislative seats they secured under its platform, without following the procedures it considered necessary for terminating their membership.

The NNPP further alleged that some of the lawmakers had already been listed by INEC as candidates of other parties for the 2027 general elections, raising questions about the legality of their nominations and continued occupation of their current legislative seats.

Specifically, the party identified some Kano state lawmakers, whose names reportedly appeared on INEC’s final list of candidates for the 2027 state house of assembly election as other party candidates.

Recall that in a letter dated October 19, addressed to INEC, the party said it had drawn the commission’s attention to the alleged defections and called for an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the lawmakers’ purported resignations and subsequent membership of other parties.

The party also maintained that the alleged defections occurred without the requisite clearance from its Board of Trustees and electoral guidelines, citing Articles 8.2(a), 8.2(b) and 8.3(a) of its constitution.

The NNPP relied on judgments delivered by the Abia State High Court on November 1, 2024, in Suit No.HUZ/11/2024, and the Court of Appeal on March 30, 2026, in Appeal No. CA/OW/271/2025, which it said affirmed the authority of its Board of Trustees and founder of NNPP in matters relating to the party’s administration.

The party, however, stated that it is seeking judicial determination of the constitutional implications of the alleged defections, particularly under Sections 68(1)(g), 68(2), 109(1)(g) and 109(2) of the 1999 Constitution, as amended.

“These provisions address circumstances under which members of the National Assembly and State Houses of Assembly may lose their seats following a change of political-party membership, subject to constitutionally recognised exceptions.

“We also want the relevant legislative authorities to be notified of the alleged defections and appropriate constitutional steps taken, concerning the affected seats, including possibility of declaring them vacant and conducting bye-elections.”

The NNPP stated that it is prepared to participate in any bye-elections lawfully conducted in the affected constituencies.