NNPP disowns Oyo guber candidates’ withdrawal, insists on Adedapo

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has rejected the purported withdrawal of its governorship and deputy governorship candidates in Oyo State, insisting that Mr Adebiyi Adedapo and Alhaja Muibat Folasade Durojaiye remain its authentic candidates for the respective positions.

The party made its position known in a formal petition addressed to the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), rejecting any unauthorised attempt to withdraw or substitute the names of its candidates through disputed letters, affidavits and signatures.

The petition, signed by the party’s National Secretary, Comrade Oginni Olaposi Sunday, stated that the NNPP leadership, under the supervision of Dr Boniface Okechukwu Aniebonam, neither authorised nor sanctioned any attempt to alter its duly established governorship and deputy governorship nominations in the state.

Expressing concern over the alleged use of signatures attributed to the two candidates, the party said it would not recognise any withdrawal documents or affidavits submitted in its name unless their authenticity, proper execution and compliance with the Electoral Act were established.

“The party is particularly concerned about the alleged use of signatures attributed to the governorship candidate and his deputy in connection with purported withdrawal documents. The NNPP leadership denies authorising any forgery or falsification of the signatures of either candidate and does not endorse any purported withdrawal or substitution founded upon documents that have not been duly authenticated,” the petitioner stated.

It added: “Any allegation of forgery or fraudulent representation must be investigated thoroughly, and responsibility must be established through a fair and lawful process.”

The NNPP further warned against the use of fraudulent documents to interfere with its nomination process, declaring that no individual or group should be allowed to exploit the party’s name to procure unauthorised changes to its candidates’ records.

“We wish to emphasise that the leadership of the NNPP will not condone the use of fraudulent documents, unauthorised affidavits, or any other unlawful means to mislead the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) or interfere with the party’s duly established nomination process,” it said.

Consequently, the party urged INEC to carefully review and preserve its existing nomination records, reject any documents found to be forged, falsified, improperly executed or submitted without the requisite authorisation, and maintain the status of its duly nominated candidates pending the lawful determination of the matter.

It specifically appealed to the commission not to effect any substitution or alteration of the candidates’ names on the strength of disputed documents without first establishing their authenticity and compliance with the law.

The party also called for a comprehensive investigation to identify anyone responsible for preparing, signing, submitting or facilitating the use of forged or unauthorised withdrawal letters and affidavits, insisting that credible evidence of forgery, perjury or fraud should be referred to the appropriate law enforcement and prosecutorial authorities.

“We further request that the Commission examine the circumstances surrounding the purported withdrawal of both the governorship and deputy governorship candidates, including whether the relevant documents were genuinely executed by the candidates concerned, whether the required procedures were followed, and whether any substitution was undertaken on a lawful basis,” the petition added.

Reaffirming its position, the NNPP declared that the integrity of its nomination process was paramount and that any attempt to manipulate its candidates’ identities through forged signatures, false affidavits or unauthorised withdrawal letters required prompt and impartial investigation.

The party specifically requested that INEC preserve the names of Adebiyi Adedapo and his deputy, Alhaja Muibat Folasade Durojaiye, in its records as the NNPP’s governorship and deputy governorship candidates in Oyo State, subject to verification of the relevant documents and applicable legal requirements.

It expressed confidence that the electoral commission would treat its complaint with the seriousness it deserved, safeguard the credibility of the electoral process, uphold the rule of law and prevent the manipulation of candidates’ nomination records through fraudulent or unauthorised documentation.