NNPP demands credible, acceptable governorship election in Ekiti

As the governorship contest in Ekiti State nears, the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has demanded a free, fair, credible, transparent, acceptable and violence-free on Saturday, June 18, 2022.

Describing election as the beauty of democracy where power belongs to the people, NNPP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Dr Agbo Major, urged stakeholders in the electoral process to respect the will and mandate of the good people of Ekiti State as they cast their votes in Saturday’s gubernatorial poll.

“INEC should provide a level playing field for all the political parties and their candidates participating in the election and ensure the poll meets international standards, particularly with improved technology, bearing in mind that its performance is a strong signal of what Nigerians should expect in the 2023 general election.”

The party also called on eligible voters to turn up en masse and vote for NNPP candidate, Fatomilola Oladosu and ensure that their votes are counted and count in the overall result.

NNPP however warned against rigging, violence, ballot snatching, falsification of results, vote-buying, cloning of permanent voter cards and declaration of fake results to cause confusion in the polity.

“We call on security agencies to be civil and professional in the discharge of their electoral duties, ensure prompt arrest of vote buyers and other electoral offenders and their sponsors and bring them to justice. The good people of Ekiti State should defend their votes as power resides in the people. The ballot is sacrosanct and must be respected by all stakeholders. We cannot afford to roll back the progress made so far in advancing our democracy. We must therefore allow the will of Ekiti State voters to prevail in an atmosphere free of chaos, rancour and anarchy.”