The leadership crisis in the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has deepened as the lits South West leadership rejected the factional leadership of Chief Aniebonam, Boniface and other factional leaders but aligned with the former governor of Kano, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso.

The South West caucus of the party at the end of the statutory Zonal Executive Committee meeting in Ibadan on Thursday passed a vote of confidence on the leadership of Senator Kwakwanso.

They also called on the leader of factional group, led by Dr Boniface Aniebonam and his group to retrace their step, while rejecting the leadership of Aniebonam outrightly.

The meeting which which had in attendance the National Vice Chairman of the party (South West), Prince Ademola Ayoade, and other zonal leaders called on all suspended former members of the party to toe the line of honour.

Other members in attendance include: the NNPP National Auditor, Ladipo Johnson, Ekiti state Caretaker Chairman, Dr Yinka Folahan, the Chairman of Chairmen South West Forum, Pastor Peter Olagookun, Ogun state Caretaker Chairman, Prince Kunle Ibrahim, and other zonal officers.

It would be recalled that Sen Kwankwaso was suspended from the party by the faction loyal to Dr Aniebonam for alleged anti-party activities.

The suspension by Aniebonam was later quashed by Justice Usman Mallam Na’abba of the Kano State High Court, last Tuesday.

In the communiqué read by the National Vice Chairman (South West), Prince Ayoade at the end of the four hours meeting, the NNPP zonal leaders appreciated the performance of the various states during the 2023 general elections and agreed to do all that is necessary to reposition the party for better performance in the future.

They also passed a vote of confidence in the National Working Committee and the National Executive Committee of the party.

The party leaders called on all Nigerians, especially in the South Western part of the country to support the NNPP for good governance and quality leadership.

“We will work with the people to present the NNPP as an alternative party for the governance of the country,” the National Vice Chairman, South West, Prince Ayoade said.





READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE