The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has disowned expelled party members who on Monday staged a press conference in Abuja to disparage the personalities of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano and the former presidential candidate of the party, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwakwanso.

A statement signed by Ladipo Johnson, a member of the National Working Committee (NWC) on behalf of the acting national chairman Abba Kawu Ali, made available to Nigerian Tribune, accused some individuals of being sponsored to cast aspersions on Governor Kabir Yusuf and Kwakwanso.

The statement titled “Hired Expelled NNPP Hands Staging Press Conference To Disparage Abba Kabir Yusuf and Rabiu Musa Kwakwanso reads: “It has come to our notice that certain expelled members of the NNPP and some ex-state chairmen who are sponsored elements, conducting a press conference in Jabi, Abuja to falsely state as a form of propaganda, that H.E. Abba Kabir Yusuf was not a member of the NNPP as at the time of the election and that His Excellency, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso was dismissed from the party.

“These allegations are totally false and inaccurate. We state that the Kano State Governor was a bonafide member of the NNPP at all material times and that we have confidence in the Supreme Court of Nigeria that justice will be done. These hired/paid hands who seem to be lackeys in the hands of the APC national chairman, Ganduje, seem to have “sold their souls” and will do anything for pecuniary gains at the expense of the Nigerian electorate.

“We remind the general populace that Chief Boniface Aniebonam, one of the founders of the NNPP, recently spoke out in favor of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf and asked that his election be upheld. Therefore it is a mystery that some of his loyalists would stoop so low as to become hired hands to misinform Nigerians.

“We urge that Nigerians ignore the false statements by these enemies of the Nigerian electorate.”

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE