NNPP chairman, other excos defect to APC in Zamfara

All the executives of the Zamfara State Chapter of the New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP) have joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara State.

This was made known by the NNPP’s outgone Organising Secretary in the state, Hon. Babangida Haruna Damba, on Tuesday.

Damba who said he led the party’s executives on behalf of its Chairman, Muhammad Sani D.D Anka, and ten local government party chairmen to the state governor, Bello Matawalle at Government House, Gusau said they were decamping with thousands of their supporters.

In his speech, Damba remarked that they decided to collapse the NNPP structure in the state to join governor Matawalle’s APC because the NNPP lacked internal democracy and focus.

“We were following the trend and there are strong indicators that the party will lose all contestable positions in the state as well as national levels if it goes like that in 2023 general elections,” he said.

He added that NNPP had been dead at its formative stage in the state as it was engulfed by protracted crises run by only one person who is unpopular.

He further explained that NNPP presidential candidate is only in the race as a spoiler who is ready to bury the party at the end of the elections.





While welcoming the decampees to the Government House, Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle expressed happiness and commended them on their wise decision to join the APC.

He said APC will continue to receive more decampees and supporters in the state for many reasons because the party stood for fairness and inclusiveness in its dealings with members.

“We promote love, peace, provide dividends of democracy and above all people’s goodwill thus making it the winning party,” Matawalle stressed.

He assured the new entrants that they will always be given equal treatment and opportunities like the older members and urged them to continue to be law-abiding as well as convince more people to join the winning party so as not to be left behind.

The state executives of NNPP who decamped to APC were the chairman, Alh Sani DD Anka, and state Organising Secretary, Hon. Babangida Haruna Damba, State Treasurer, Alhaji Hamza Yahaya, State Welfare, Ibrahim Muhammad and State Woman Leader, Hajiya Zuwaira Muhammad.

Others were the Assistant Organising Secretary, Nura Garba, Assistant Publicity Secretary, Anas Dalibi, Deputy Woman leader, Jamila Adamu Bakura, State Zonal Vice-chairman, Bashir Dokau, State Ex-officio 1, Alhaji Abubakar Madina and Leader of Person with Disability, Ibrahim Hayatu among others.