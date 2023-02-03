Gombe State chapter of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has been deflated as its Chairman, Abdullahi Maikano Umar has defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress, (APC).

He was reported to have announced his defection to the APC after a closed meeting with the State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya at his residence Thursday evening.

No detail was given but it is a plus advantage to the ruling APC, particularly its gubernatorial candidate, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya considering the way the NNPP is gradually gaining ground in the state.

Recall that with a recent gale of defections into the NNPP, it has now assumed the position of minority caucus of the State House of Assembly.

The NNPP was yet to react to the development as of the time of filing this report.

