The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to obey the court orders directing the electoral body to replace former members of the party who withdrew their candidature and resigned from the party.

Addressing the media at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja on Thursday, NNPP’s national publicity, secretary Dr Agbo Major, described INEC’s refusal to obey the Court of Appeal order to replace NNPP’s candidates as politically motivated which will not stand.

Agbo said INEC in an awkward display of partisan politics unbecoming of an electoral umpire has refused to accept NNPP candidates submitted to INEC on 12th September 2022 after an earlier one on 30th August 2022.

He listed the candidates of the party for replacement as Senator Rufai Hanga who is to replace Senator Ibrahim Shekarau for Kano Central Senatorial District, Murtala Garba to replace Honourable Ibrahim Mikra for Taraba South Senatorial District and Zakari Yau Hassan to replace Honourable Mohammed Seidu Maikifi for Potiskum Central House of Assembly in Yobe State. He said NNPP is aware of a grand plot by INEC to deliberately sabotage the party the opportunity to field candidates for the positions listed.

He said Honourable Justice Z.B Abubakar on 11th November 2022 while delivering judgment in Suit No FHC/ABJ/CS 632/2022 had stated that the candidates who withdrew their candidature and resigned from membership of the NNPP ceased to be the party’s candidates or members and as such INEC cannot impose them on the party.





“The party approached the Federal High Court Abuja Division on 12th September 2022, by an originating summons on whether upon the proper interpretation of Sections 29(1), 31 and 33 of the Electoral Act 2022, the Defendant (INEC) has the constitutional and the statutory powers to prevent the Plaintiff (NNPP) from conducting fresh primaries and replacing their candidates who have voluntarily withdrawn from the race to contest the 2023 general election?.”

Agbo added that upon appealing the judgment of the Federal High Court which was delivered on 3rd January 2023 in appeal number CA/ABJ/CV/1295/2022 by Honourable Justice I.B Gafai declared that “On the whole therefore, both issues having been resolved against the Appellant (INEC), this Appeal ends as one without merit, liable to be and is hereby dismissed. The judgment of the lower Court is this affirmed”, INEC has yet to replace the party’s candidates.

“It is unfortunate that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), a veritable symbol of the nation’s democracy currently preparing to conduct the 2023 general election can show utter disrespect, disregard and disdain to the clear orders of the Court of Appeal and the Federal High Court directing it to accept the names of the fresh candidates submitted to it by the party to replace those that withdrew their candidature and resigned from the party.

“It is this clear judgment and order of the appellate court on 3rd January 2023, that INEC has refused to comply with and dissipate energy and resources on a wild goose chase to frustrate NNPP from fielding candidates from these positions. It is unacceptable, unjust and unpatriotic. The party demands immediate replacement of its former candidates who voluntarily withdrew from the party as directed by the Court of Appeal.

“INEC cannot impose candidates on our great party. It is unfair, anti-democratic and impunity of the worst order. All lovers of democracy in Nigeria should resist this open defiance to Court of Appeal judgment and order. INEC is not above the law. It cannot choose which judgment of the court of competent jurisdiction to obey,” Agbo said.