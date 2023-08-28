A Chieftain of New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Ambassador Olufemi Oguntoyinbo has congratulated the Chairman of the party in Osun State, Dr Tosin Odeyemi and his Ondo State counterpart, Pastor Peter Olagookun for their new leadership roles in the party.

The chieftain who was Ogun NNPP guber candidate of the party tasked the duo to use their new position to advance the peace, unity and socio-economic development of the party nationwide.

While Odeyemi emerged as the Chairman, Forum of NNPP state chairmen nationwide, Olagookun emerged as Chairman, Forum of NNPP South West Chairmen during the meeting of the party’s chairmen in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja recently.

Ajadi, who is the gubernatorial candidate of the NNPP in Ogun state in the 2023 general elections felicitated with Odeyemi and Olagookun in a statement personally signed by him and made available to journalists on Monday.

According to a statement by Ajadi on Monday said “Being called upon by your peers to lead them is a testament to the trust and confidence reposed in two of you by the state party Chairmen.

The Ogun NNPP guber candidate tasked them to use their new responsibility to advance the peace, unity and socioeconomic development of the party and its members nationwide and in the southwest, and join hands with other party leaders to engender one united front within the party.

“As an important fulcrum in our journey to a more prosperous and united party, moving towards victory in the consequent elections, what the state leadership does or not do matters a lot. I am therefore obliged to ask the new leaders to use their new offices to bring about a convergence of vision between the states and national leadership to build virile, strong and formidable structures at all levels of the party.

“It is our prayer that both of you acquit yourselves diligently in discharging the responsibilities bestowed on you through the elections,” Ajadi stressed.

