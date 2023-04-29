The Kano state New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) Transition Committee has raised alarm by accusing the outgoing State governor Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje’s administration of allegedly undermining the transition process to the incoming administration of governor-elect Abba Kabir Yusuf.

The Chairman of the NNPP Transition Committee, Professor Abdullahi Baffa Bichi, disclosed this while addressing a press conference at Thair Guest Palace stated that the Ganduje administration has shown outright resistance and lack of cooperation since the formation of the NNPP Gubernatorial transition committee by Governor-elect Abba Kabir Yusuf.

According to him, the outgoing government is proposing a committee in which they have 82% of the members (14 members) and asking the incoming government to nominate only 18% (three members),” which they found unacceptable.

Speaking further Prof Bichi said “There are three types of transition: one, from one government to itself; two, from one government to another government of the same political party; and three, from one government to another government of a different political party,” he explained.

“In the third case, where there are different political parties, a separate transition committee is set up for the incoming government.”

Bichi stated that the NNPP transition committee set up 33 subcommittees, but none of the committees received cooperation from the Ganduje administration.

He argued that the main issue of contention is the principle, as they do not belong to the same political party and do not share the same ideals and values.

Prof Bichi then accused Governor Ganduje of transferring all state permanent secretaries as part of his effort to undermine the transition process in Kano.

The NNPP Transition Committee called on all democratic institutions to prevail on Governor Ganduje to cooperate with the transition committee and respect the choice of the people of Kano who elected Abba Kabir Yusuf.

The NNPP transition committee is set to hold joint meetings with all permanent secretaries, heads of agencies and parastatals, and directors of personal management of all 44 local governments starting from Tuesday, May 2, in order to ensure a smooth transition

Prof Bichi however enjoined those heads of government agencies they were requested to attend the meeting to honour the meeting because they have nothing to fear as they were not politician





However, while speaking with a source who preferred anonymity in the government circle said the allegation raised by the NNPP was not true

The state government had inaugurated the transition committee and requested the incoming government to nominate some representatives but were yet to honour the invitation

