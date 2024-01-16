The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited has disclosed that in the past week, 15 illegal pipeline connections and 83 illegal refineries have been uncovered in the Niger Delta.

This was disclosed through a video and tweet on the official X account of the NPC, on Tuesday, 16th January, 2023.

The NNPCL revealed in a video documentary accompanying the tweet that between January 6 and 12th about 211 cases of vandalism were recorded in Owerri and Rivers states.

“83 illegal connections were spotted in Rivers, Abia, Imo and Bayelsa States.

“In Abia, a drone shot showed pockets of illegal refineries in Owaza, while illegal oil connections were discovered in Olodiama, Bayelsa State and Obuzor in Abia State,” the NNPCL informed.

“Five illegal oil storage sites were reportedly found in Central Boma and Cocoa Camp in Bayelsa State, while sacks of crude oil were found in Iba Rivers State and the contents confiscated.

“Also, 60 wooden and fibre boats were said to have been apprehended in Akwa Ibom, Delta State, and Rivers State.

“Eight of these incidents reportedly took place in the deep blue water, 54 in the Western Region, 81 in the Central region and 68 in the Eastern region

Recall that on January 11, Tantita Security Services Nigeria Ltd (TSSNL), in collaboration with the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), arrested another vessel allegedly engaged in stealing crude oil in Niger Delta.

The vessel, MT Kali with number 8782800, was allegedly transporting voluminous tonnes of illegal crude oil from offshore Sokebolou Field base in Bayelsa State.

