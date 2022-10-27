NNPCL signs MoU with Daewoo on Kaduna refinery rehabilitation

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Ltd on Thursday, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Daewoo Group of South Korea for the rehabilitation of the Kaduna refinery.

It said the move came on the backdrop of ongoing rehabilitation works at the Warri refinery by the same Daewoo Group which would at the first instance, deliver fuel production before the first half of 2023.

President Muhammadu Buhari at the signing said he looks forward to the delivery of ongoing projects, especially at the Warri and Kaduna refineries, and the NLNG Train Seven.

“This no doubt will open many more windows of opportunities for Daewoo and other Korean companies in Nigeria.

“I am also aware that Daewoo is currently engaged in the execution of the NLNG train seven project and also constructing sea-going LPG vessels for NNPC & her partners,” he said.

According to him, Daewoo Group has massive investments in the automobile, maritime & other sectors of the country’s economy.

“I thank you for your faith in Nigeria,” Buhari told the Korean conglomerate at the end of the signing ceremony on the last day of his visit to the Asian country to attend the First World Bio Summit.

